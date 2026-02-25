Ghana's 69th Independence Anniversary Parade will take place at theJubilee House on March 6, 2026

The venue for the celebration was communicated in a notice by the Information Service Department, posted online

The 68th Independence Anniversary Parade was held at the presidency, saving the state over GH¢13 million

This marks the second consecutive year the national parade will take place at Jubilee House, the seat of government.

Ghana’s 69th Independence Day: Mahama Opts For Another Cheap Celebration, Jubilee House To Host

The decision follows a similar arrangement in 2025, when the 68th Independence Day celebration was staged at Jubilee House as part of efforts to reduce public expenditure.

At the time, the government said the event cost GH¢1.5 million, compared to an estimated GH¢15 million had it been organised at Black Star Square.

Black Star Square, completed in 1961, has traditionally hosted Independence Day parades. Over the decades, it has served as the principal venue for civic and military displays, including marches by schoolchildren and security personnel.

The venue for the celebration was communicated in a notice by the Information Service Department on Facebook.

Editors were informed of arrangements for media coverage and invited to submit accreditation applications by February 27, 2026, at 5:00 pm.

