Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Ghana’s 69th Independence Day: Mahama Opts For Another Cheap Celebration, Jubilee House To Host
Ghana

Ghana’s 69th Independence Day: Mahama Opts For Another Cheap Celebration, Jubilee House To Host

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • Ghana's 69th Independence Anniversary Parade will take place at theJubilee House on March 6, 2026
  • The venue for the celebration was communicated in a notice by the Information Service Department, posted online
  • The 68th Independence Anniversary Parade was held at the presidency, saving the state over GH¢13 million

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

Ghana’s 69th Independence Anniversary Parade will be held at the forecourt of Jubilee House on March 6, 2026.

This marks the second consecutive year the national parade will take place at Jubilee House, the seat of government.

Ghana’s 69th Independence Day: Mahama Opts For Another Cheap Celebration, Jubilee House To Host
Ghana’s 69th Independence Day: Mahama Opts For Another Cheap Celebration, Jubilee House To Host
Source: Facebook

The decision follows a similar arrangement in 2025, when the 68th Independence Day celebration was staged at Jubilee House as part of efforts to reduce public expenditure.

At the time, the government said the event cost GH¢1.5 million, compared to an estimated GH¢15 million had it been organised at Black Star Square.

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

Black Star Square, completed in 1961, has traditionally hosted Independence Day parades. Over the decades, it has served as the principal venue for civic and military displays, including marches by schoolchildren and security personnel.

Read also

GRA interdicts 5 customs officers over transit cargo corruption

The venue for the celebration was communicated in a notice by the Information Service Department on Facebook.

Editors were informed of arrangements for media coverage and invited to submit accreditation applications by February 27, 2026, at 5:00 pm.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
John Dramani Mahama
Hot:
Jen wilson Chad boyce Debby clarke Dstv ghana packages Diane plese