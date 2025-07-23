The granddaughter of Kwame Nkrumah is trending online after a video of her went viral on social media

The daughter of Sekou Nkrumah was seen admiring nature, after which she proceeded to give a word of motivation to her followers

Social media users who reacted to the comments expressed delight at being able to interact with the granddaughter of Kwame Nkrumah

Princess Fathia Nkrumah, the granddaughter of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has turned heads online after she made a rare public appearance.

This comes after a video of her was posted on the TikTok page @princessfathiankrumah on July 4, 2025.

Wearing a broad smile, Fathia was seen admiring the beautiful morning scenery, where she then proceeded to share a motivational message to her followers.

"Hello there, isn’t it such a beautiful day? Fresh air, sun is out, go take a walk, clear your head, it would be good, I promise," she said, wearing a bright smile."

The 14-second video has since gone viral, with many confessing they had no idea she was related to Ghana’s first President.

Fathia marks independence anniversary

In March 2024, Fathia Nkrumah joined other nationals to mark the birthday of Ghana.

She posted pictures showing the moment she paid a visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

The beautiful model was wearing colourful kente, with its colours matching those of Ghana's flag.

Fathia Nkrumah then eulogised her grandfather for the role he played in ensuring Ghana gained its independence from the British.

"As we mark the 67th year of Ghana’s independence from colonial rule, many of us remain unsure of our nation’s fate. May we find the passion and urgency in our hearts to work towards safeguarding a brighter future. Let us not forget the words of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the true values upon which this nation was built," she wrote.

Netizens commend Nkrumah’s granddaughter

Social media users who took to social media were left in awe after finding out that Fathia Nkrumah is the granddaughter of Ghana's first president.

user96366147204730 reacted:

"Thank you, Osagyefo, because everything you touched is indeed beautiful. #Nkrumah never dies."

TIKIOD reacted:

"Why don’t you join the NDC? You’ve got the potential of becoming Ghana’s future president."

@King AB replied:

"I love your grandfather so much. He’s so passionate, selfless, and visionary. I wish I had seen him. Nkrumah never dies. His legacy will be forever remembered."

user5969929467073 added:

"Hello, our granddaughter, thanks for your smile. It’s made our Sunday a wonderful one. We will expect you in the motherland. Love."

Stonebwoy celebrates Kwame Nkrumah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy eulogised Kwame Nkrumah in 2024 on what would have been the revolutionary leader's 115th birthday.

In a heartfelt post, Stonebwoy expressed his excitement about the occasion, referring to Nkrumah with admiration.

He highlighted Nkrumah's legacy, pointing out the late leader's fight against colonialism and his vision for an independent Africa by dropping a quote from him.

