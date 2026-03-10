Former NDC executive Anita De Sosoo criticised the Mahama administration for what she believes is the neglect of his party members

De Sosoo expressed discontent over the allowance she gets from her appointment under the Mahama administration

The former NDC executive called for improved treatment of party members to strengthen NDC ahead of elections

Longtime National Democratic Congress (NDC) member Anita De Sosoo has complained about the treatment of members from her party by the Mahama administration.

De Sosoo, a former NDC national executive, is upset that appointments are being given non-NDC members.

Anita De Sosoo Complains About GH¢500 Allowance After Mahama Appointment

Speaking to XYZ News, she also expressed discontent with her appointment to the board of the National Population Council. A video of her comments has been shared on Facebook.

She said she would have left the appointment but for her love of the party, indicating that all the other members of the board were strangers in the NDC.

"If we want to win the next election or if we want our party to continue to be strong, we must do things to make members of our party happy."

"Let me use myself as an example. I have been appointed to the board of the National Population Council... if not for God, I would have left already."

De Sosoo admitted that she didn't contribute in meetings because she didn't know her fellow board members.

The former NDC Women's Organiser also expressed her disappointment with the allowance she receives for council meetings.

"You can just imagine, I was late for one of the meetings, I could not get there early. I was called later and when I went, I was given GH¢500. What will Anita Desoso do with GH¢500? Look at the number of people I support, and I'm being given GH¢500. As soon as the money was given to me, I gave it to my driver."

