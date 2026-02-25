Dr John Jinapor has assured Ghanaians that any faulty prepaid electricity meters identified in the ongoing probe will be replaced immediately

He said the government may compensate consumers if investigations confirm that they have been overcharged

The Energy Minister has directed the ECG to complete a comprehensive investigation into the rapid credit depletion complaints within seven days

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Jinapor, has assured consumers that faulty electricity prepaid meters will be replaced if the probe finds a problem with the device.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, Dr Jinapor also said that if the meters are found to be faulty, they will be replaced immediately.

Energy Minister Dr John Jinapor, reacts to rapidly depleting prepaid meters issue. Photo credit: John Jinapor/Facebook.

Once investigations prove that consumers have been overcharged, he said the government may have to compensate them.

“Once we conduct the investigations, assuming some meters are faulty, we have to replace them immediately because you must install the right meter, and if it turns out that people have overpaid, we have to find a way of compensating them,” he said.

Ghanaians complain about rapid prepaid credit depletion

Ghanaians have recently raised an alarm over the unusually rapid depletion of electricity credits.

Some consumers accused the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of deliberately overcharging customers.

However, the ECG has dismissed allegations that the installation of new smart meters is a deliberate attempt to overbill customers.

In response to the widespread complaints, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, on February 25, 2026, directed the ECG to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the rapid credit depletion and submit a report within seven days.

Dr Jinapor also said the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition is collaborating with the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) and other agencies under his supervision to resolve the issue of rapid prepaid credit depletion.

“Fortunately, we have a very good working relationship with the PURC. So, the PURC, the Energy Commission, the Ministry and all the agencies are working together to get to the bottom of the matter and resolve it in a fair and impartial manner,” he stated.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Energy Minister’s credits depletion assurance

Some netizens have reacted to the Energy Minister’s assurance regarding the rapid prepaid credit depletion issues.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Isaac Nartey said:

"Some miscreant elements in ECG are deliberately doing that, I believe."

@Osman Moomin Yahaya also said:

"Hon John Jinapor, power is just too expensive. A hundred cedis can't last an ordinary three-bedroom home without many electrical gadgets for one week. It's so frustrating. It can't just be only faulty meters, Hon.. The power is just too expensive because the complaints are so widespread."

@Yvonne Hadzor commented:

"But I don’t know of anyone who was ever compensated oooo, yet we have heard accounts from many people who were overcharged. Hmmm."

