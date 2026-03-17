National Service Authority Secures 3,000 Acres to Boost Maize Production

The National Service Authority has secured 3,000 acres to expand maize production as part of efforts to boost food security and reduce youth unemployment

Director-General Ruth Dela Seddoh says the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen local production and cut import dependence

The NSA Farms programme is also expected to create jobs, support agribusiness development, and modernise agriculture across Ghana

The National Service Authority (NSA) has secured 3,000 acres to boost maize production as part of its effort to reduce youth unemployment in the country.

Speaking to Woezor TV's "The Interview" show on Sunday, March 15, 2026, the Director-General of the NSA, Ruth Dela Seddoh, expressed confidence in the authority's agricultural initiatives aimed at boosting food production and youth employment.

Ruth Dela Seddoh, Director-General, of the National Service Authority, discloses that the authority has secured 3,000 acres to boost maize production. Photo credit: Ruth Dela Seddoh/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

She disclosed that the 3,000 acres of land secured will reinforce the NSA's efforts to strengthen Ghana’s food security and support sustainable livelihoods.

"We have secured an additional 3,000 acres of land to expand maize production," she disclosed.

Ruth Seddoh further highlighted the NSA's commitment to local production, reducing import dependence, and empowering youth in agriculture," she stated.

“With all the arable land Ghana has, we shouldn’t be importing tomatoes. We are moving aggressively into vegetable production to support the Feed Ghana agenda,” Ruth Dela Seddoh stated on #TheInterview on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

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She further expressed optimism in local food production and industrialisation.

“In the next two years, we should be able to manufacture basic products like toothpicks and toothpaste right here in Ghana,” she stated, underscoring a commitment to creating jobs and strengthening the country’s manufacturing sector," she added.

The Director-General of the NSA has also outlined her vision for the authority, emphasising innovation and skills development for youth.

“My vision is to see National Service develop specialised hubs, including textile hubs, bamboo hubs, and more,” she stated, highlighting plans to diversify opportunities and promote industrial growth," she added.

What is the NSA Farms about?

On April 12, 2025, the NSA launched its farms initiative as a strategic agricultural programme in Ghana designed to boost food security, create youth employment, and reduce the country's reliance on food imports.

These farms have been expanded and mechanised to serve as training grounds for national service personnel.

Its core initiatives include the Nkokɔ Nketenkete (small-scale poultry) initiative, which is a flagship programme under the broader "Feed Ghana" agenda, aiming to produce 4 million birds annually through 50 anchor farmers and 55,000 households.

The NSA owns the Papao Poultry Farm in Accra, with the facility being developed into a "Centre of Excellence" for production, training, and research.

The NSA operates several major maize farms, including the following:

Kumawu (Ashanti Region): 800 acres currently flourishing, with a 4,000-acre target.

Donkronkwanta (Bono East Region): 300-acre maize farm.

Ejura (Ashanti Region): focused on large-scale maize production.

What are the objectives of NSA Farms?

The objectives of the NSA Farms primarily focus on job creation, food security, economic relief, and training and mechanisation.

In terms of job creation, the NSA is engaging over 100,000 post-service personnel in sustainable agriculture and agribusiness.

For food security, the NSA hopes to produce affordable protein sources such as eggs and chicken, and staples like maize for the local market.

On its objective for economic relief, the NSA is optimistic about reducing Ghana's estimated $400 million annual chicken import bill.

The NSA also aims to offer training and mechanisation, modernising farms with advanced techniques and equipment to make agriculture more efficient and attractive to the youth.

Ruth Dela Seddoh takes over as the Director-General of the National Service Authority after President John Mahama reassigned Felix Gyamfi to the Finance Ministry. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Ruth Dela Seddoh appointed as NSA boss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ruth Dela Seddoh had been appointed as the new Director-General of the National Service Authority.

She replaced Felix Gyamfi, who has been reassigned to the Ministry of Finance with immediate effect.

The appointment of Seddoh comes amid a ghost names scandal at the NSA unveiled by The Fourth Estate.

Source: YEN.com.gh