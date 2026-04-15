France have suffered a major blow ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Hugo Ekitike sustained a season-ending injury

The forward picked up the setback on Tuesday night during Liverpool’s Champions League clash with PSG

Tributes have since poured in for Ekitike, who is reportedly set to be sidelined for up to nine months

Hugo Ekitike has suffered a devastating injury blow that could keep him out for the rest of the year and end his hopes of featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Liverpool forward ruptured his Achilles during their Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, April 14.

Hugo Ekitike writhes in pain as he clutches onto his Achilles tendon during Liverpool's Champions League second leg tie with PSG on April 14, 2026. Photo by Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred in the first half at Anfield, where he signalled distress before receiving treatment and leaving the pitch on a stretcher.

Ekitike was replaced in the 31st minute by Mohamed Salah, with Liverpool going on to lose 2-0 on the night and crashing out 4-0 on aggregate.

Ekitike's injury confirmed, set to miss WC

Concerns were immediate, and those fears have now been realised.

Reports from L’Equipe confirm a full rupture of the Achilles, an injury expected to sideline the 23-year-old for around nine months.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot did little to hide his worry after the game, as noted by Goal.

"Hugo, we all saw on the video and clips that doesn't look good,"

The diagnosis rules him out of the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, dealing a painful setback at a time when his international career was gaining momentum.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt striker, who has Cameroonian lineage, had been growing into a key option for Didier Deschamps, scoring twice in his last four appearances for France.

Fans react to Ekitike's injury

Social media users have already reacted to the news with a mix of shock and support.

@CUbadigbo88910, a Liverpool fan, lamented:

"What kind of news is this, nah?"

@rodwavevibe wrote:

"Nine months is a long road back. Heartbreaking for him."

@JimKarasBoxing chimed in:

"Very unfortunate. Those non-contact injuries are often serious. Looked like it could be bad the way it happened. Wish him a speedy recovery."

@Nmawazo added:

"Such a tough blow for Hugo Ekitike. Wishing him a smooth and speedy recovery. The road to recovery can be long, but his talent and resilience will surely bring him back stronger."

@OlarewajuToyin6 summed up:

"Wish you a quick recovery. Stay focused; you’ll overcome this setback."

Hugo Ekitike is set to miss France's 2026 World Cup squad after suffering a season-ending injury. Photo by Hannah Foslien.

Source: Getty Images

Who will replace Ekitike in France?

His absence leaves a significant gap in France’s attacking plans. Ekitike had found form this season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and delivering a crucial winner against Brazil last month.

He had been building a promising partnership alongside Michael Olise, offering strong support to Kylian Mbappé as France look to reclaim the World Cup.

Now, attention turns to other options. Randal Kolo Muani, Bradley Barcola, Marcus Thuram and Jean-Philippe Mateta are among those who could step in as Didier Deschamps reshapes his squad.

Top stars set to miss WC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted a list of players set to miss the 2026 World Cup, including Rodrygo of Brazil and Mohammed Salisu of Ghana.

Both players have been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Source: YEN.com.gh