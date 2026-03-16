Alexander Afenyo-Markin has urged the youth of Winneba who applied for the ongoing Internal Security Service recruitment to boycott the medical screening

The Efutu MP described the recruitment exercise as a “scam”, alleging it is designed to collect money from unemployed Ghanaian youth

His comments have sparked reactions on social media, with some Ghanaians debating the transparency of the recruitment process

The Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged the youth of Winneba who applied for the ongoing Internal Security Service recruitment to boycott the scheduled medical screening exercise.

Speaking to some members of his constituency over the weekend, Afenyo-Markin described the recruitment process as a "scam," deliberately designed to fleece money from desperate, unemployed Ghanaian youth.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin urges Winneba youth to boycott the medical screening for the ongoing security service recruitment. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

"The recruitment exercise has turned into a scam. You claim 500,000 people applied, then you bring some aptitude test to disqualify them. You are now saying that some 200,000 people have qualified for medicals, meanwhile the vacancy is 5,000. Some would have to pay GH¢1,600. Even if only 20 per cent should pass the medicals, that's 20,000 people. How would you accommodate them?

"As for me, I have advised the youth of Winneba that if any of them receives a message to come for medicals, they should not go. It is a scam, because you will go and borrow money for the medicals and then, even if you pass, they tell you that you have failed. Meanwhile, they have taken your money."

The Minority Leader also criticised the government for refusing to heed wise counsel, especially from members of the opposition.

"This NDC government, when you talk, they get angry. When you advise them, they get angry. Even your own brother, when you advise him, he gets angry, meanwhile what you guys are doing is wrong. The whole of Ghana is complaining, but they don't care," he further complained.

Watch the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Afenyo-Markin's advice to Winneba youth

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Afenyo-Markin's criticism of the ongoing security service recruitment and his advice to the Winneba youth to boycott the medical screening.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Ofori Peter said:

"Heheheeh I remember in 2017 they told me I have civilian bp her Ghana."

@Iddrisu Yakubu Ghabby Dabre also said:

"I think he's making sense in fact, we need to relook and rethink about this."

@Felix Osman Wax Pee commented:

"A very dishonest man. They don't want the system fixed."

@Ransford Otto Larbie also commented:

"This guy isn't honest at all , what was the situation under his government?'

Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, former EPA CEO, chides the government over the the security service recruitment supervised by the Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Kokofu chides government over security service recruitment

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu had accused the government of using the ongoing security service recruitment to extort money from unemployed youth.

The Interior Minister, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, confirmed that over 105,000 applicants have reached medical screening, but only 5,000 will be recruited.

Kokofu described encouraging over 400,000 people to apply for such limited slots as “robbery and daylight extortion.

Source: YEN.com.gh