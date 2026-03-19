Emmanuel Nii Commey has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a key national role he is aiming to secure in the party’s upcoming internal elections.

Emmanuel Nii Commey Declares Intention to Contest for Deputy National Organiser of the NDC

Source: UGC

In a formal declaration, the private businessman and committed member of the ruling NDC explained that his decision is deeply rooted in years of active service and dedication at the grassroots level.

According to him, his strong connection with the base of the party, coupled with his organisational experience, places him in a good position to effectively serve as Deputy National Organiser.

He noted that his vision is to bring fresh ideas that will help mobilise the party’s support base ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Mr. Nii Commey also pledged to work closely with organisers at the regional, constituency, and branch levels to strengthen party structures and make the NDC the preferred choice for voters across the country.

He stressed that his focus will be on energising the grassroots, reinforcing internal systems, and pushing forward the party’s Reset Agenda with unity and renewed determination.

Expressing confidence in the party’s future, he stated that a well-structured and revitalised organisation at both constituency and regional levels will play a crucial role in helping the NDC retain both parliamentary and presidential power in the next elections.

Describing himself as committed, hardworking, experienced, results-oriented, and youth-centred, Mr. Nii Commey called on delegates to support his bid, urging them to choose experience over experiment.

He further appealed for unity among party members, saying it is key to restoring the pride and strength of the NDC at both the constituency and national levels.

Source: YEN.com.gh