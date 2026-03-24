A Ghanaian legal practitioner, Austin Kwabena Brako-Powers, has filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the government’s decision to rename Kotoka International Airport

He argued that the General Kotoka Trust Decree, 1986 (NLCD 339), remains valid under the 1992 Constitution and must be amended or repealed before any renaming can legally take effect

The suit seeks a declaration that the executive action is null and void without parliamentary backing and asks the court to restore the airport’s original name

A Ghanaian citizen, Austin Kwabena Brako-Powers, has reportedly filed a suit at the Supreme Court, challenging the renaming of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the plaintiff, who is a legal practitioner, described the renaming of the KIA to the Accra International Airport (AIA) as unlawful.

Austin Kwabena Brako-Powers, challenges renaming of the Kotoka International Airport at Supreme Court. Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine expected to respond in 14 days. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Instagram

In the suit filed against the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Brako-Powers contends that the General Kotoka Trust Decree, 1986 (NLCD 339), is still valid and binding under the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

He further argues that unless the law is amended or repealed through the appropriate legal process, the KIA cannot be renamed.

Brako-Powers is consequently praying the Apex Court to declare the purported renaming of the airport without such amendment or repeal as inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution, specifically Articles 11(1)(d) and 11(4), as well as provisions of the decree.

The private legal practitioner further argues that any executive order issued to change the name, without legislative backing, is null, void, and of no legal effect.

Brako-Powers’ suit is also seeking to annul the renaming of the airport and reverse it to the Kotoka International Airport.

The writ directs the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, to file a response within 14 days after being served with the statement of claim.

Brako-Powers filed the case under the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court in accordance with Article 2(1) and 130(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Rule 45(1) of the Supreme Court Rules, 1996 (C.I.16), as amended.

Why was KIA renamed Accra International Airport?

On February 23, the government officially reverted the name of Kotoka International Airport to its original designation, Accra International Airport.

The proposed renaming follows years of advocacy by sections of the public and civil society groups who argue that the current name does not reflect Ghana’s democratic values, as it honours Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka.

Democracy Hub and the Convention People’s Party had sued in the Supreme Court to remove “Kotoka” from the name of the airport, arguing that honouring the military officer contradicted the country's democratic values.

Why gov't renamed KIA without laying bill

The government initially planned to lay a new bill in Parliament for the renaming of the KIA to the Accra International Airport.

Speaking at a parliamentary leadership press briefing on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, indicated that the proposed renaming of KIA was part of the outlined bills and regulations expected to come before the House during the current meeting.

However, on February 24,2026, the government dropped its plans to table a bill before Parliament to rename KIA.

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, said that the airport renaming did not need legislation because the initial name change to the Kotoka International Airport had no legislative backing.

Nikpe explained to the press that the renaming was done by executive decree to honour Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka, one of the soldiers who overthrew Ghana's first President, Kwame Nkrumah.

“If you look at the decree, its intention was to set a trust to take care of the families that were killed… There was no legislation in parliament to operationalise it.”

Gomoa Central MP, Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, calls for the posthumous prosecution of General Emmanuel Kotoka. Photo credit: A Plus/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

A Plus urges posthumous prosecution of Kotoka

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, had expressed his delight over the government's decision to rename Kotoka International Airport.

The former entertainer-turned-politician said the airport’s current name represented a painful chapter in Ghana’s history.

A Plus called for the posthumous prosecution of General Kotoka, labelling him an enemy of the state.

Source: YEN.com.gh