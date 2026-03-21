Ibrahim Mahama, a prominent Ghanaian artist, claimed he was assaulted by the police's special operations team

The Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf Mboridiba, condemned the attack and promised accountability for those involved

Meanwhile, the Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the alleged assault on Ibrahim Mahama

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Ibrahim Mahama, founder of the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art (SCCA), Red Clay Studio, and Nkrumah Voli-ni in Tamale, has allegedly been assaulted by personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

The renowned Ghanaian artist, Ibrahim Mahama, was reportedly attacked by the IGP's special operations team, also known as Black Mariahospitalised, in Tamale, Northern Region.

Ibrahim Mahama, a prominent Ghanaian artist, hospitalised after he was allegedly attacked by some police personnel. Photo credit: @olelesalvador

Source: Twitter

Ibrahim Mahama told 3news.com that the act by the Black Maria team was an abuse of his rights.

“They broke into our bus, forced me to open my phone and deleted the pictures. From the beginning to the end, everything was an assault,” he alleged.

Reacting to the alleged assault, the Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf Mboridiba, said the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) will not allow such acts of lawlessness

“We cannot tolerate this kind of lawlessness in the region, and anyone found culpable will be dealt with,” he said.

The Regional Minister also noted the Police command has no record of any Black Maria team operating in the region.

“The Police command is not aware of any Black Maria team in the region, and this extent of lawlessness will not be tolerated. Ibrahim Mahama is a diplomat, and an attack on him won’t be tolerated,” the Regional Minister indicated.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service in the Northern Region has commenced investigations into the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh