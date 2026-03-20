The signage at the main terminal of the Kotoka International Airport has been removed and replaced after the Ministry of Transport confirmed the official reversion of the facility's name on February 23, 2026.

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The government of Ghana removes the Kotoka International Airport inscription on the main terminal signage after renaming. Photo source: UGC

Source: UGC

The name of the national airport became a subject of public scrutiny in recent months after President John Dramani Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) government raised concerns about its association with the late coup leader Lieutenant General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka.

Why the government renamed Kotoka International Airport

The airport was formerly known as Accra International Airport but was later named after Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka, one of the key figures involved in the 1966 coup that overthrew Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The government earlier stated that it had deemed it appropriate to restore the airport to its former, internationally recognised name.

The renaming followed years of calls by sections of the public and civil society groups, who argued that the current name does not reflect Ghana’s democratic values, as it honours Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka, a leading figure in the 1966 coup that overthrew Ghana’s first President.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, had earlier indicated that the government planned to effect the name change through legislation.

However, the Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, later clarified that the airport’s name change did not require legislation because the initial renaming to Kotoka International Airport had no legislative backing.

He explained to the press that the renaming was done by executive decree to honour Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka, one of the soldiers who overthrew Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah.

Kotoka International airport signage removed after renaming

In a video shared by renowned Ghanaian blogger The1957News on Instagram on Friday, March 20, 2026, the inscription “Kotoka International Airport” on the main terminal signage at Ghana’s principal airport in Accra has been officially removed and replaced with “Accra International Airport.”

The Instagram video showing the removal of the Kotoka International Airport signage is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh