The Ofankor–Nsawam road is facing a major traffic diversion for critical asphalt works that will last for one week

The $346.5 million road project aims to alleviate congestion and boost socio-economic activities upon completion

Work on the road linking Ofankor to Nsawam, part of the Accra–Kumasi road, is being carried out by Maripoma Enterprise Limited

The Ofankor–Nsawam road will see another diversion lasting much longer, per a new announcement from the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

Citi News reported that a new traffic diversion will be in place on the N6 dual carriageway, as contractors begin asphalt works on a section of the Ofankor–Nsawam road.

These asphalt works have been described as critical. Engineers will carry out asphalt-laying works on a 2km portion of the road.

In the public notice issued by the project team on December 7, 2025, the main stretch of the N6 from Ofankor to White House will be closed to traffic from Monday, December 8, to Sunday, December 14, 2025.

The team noted that enabling works completed at Ofankor over the weekend required a temporary shutdown of the corridor on Saturday night, and the upcoming seven-day closure forms part of the next phase of construction.

Where is the diversion on the Ofankor–Nsawam road?

During the period, all motorists will be diverted onto the Service Road from the Ofankor Overpass to White House.

Directional signs will be installed along the corridor, and drivers have been urged to comply with all traffic guidance to avoid congestion and ensure safety.

This diversion comes after a scheduled traffic diversion on the Nsawam-bound lane for the Ofankor-Nsawam project on December 6.

During that diversion, all Nsawam-bound vehicles were redirected onto the service road from Achimota Neoplan to Pokuase.

About the Ofankor to Nsawam road project

Work on the 33.4-kilometre international road linking Ofankor to Nsawam, part of the Accra–Kumasi road, is being carried out by Maripoma Enterprise Limited.

The $346.5 million project commenced in July 2022 and was initially expected to be completed in 2024.

It was granted an extension to May 2025. However, the contractor is no longer on site, and work has come to a halt.

When completed, the road is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Accra-Nsawam route and boost socio-economic activities.

GH¢809 million has been paid to the contractor as of August 4, 2025.

The road has been notorious for traffic disruptions. Earlier in the year, the Amasaman-Medie section of the Ofankor-Nsawam road was blocked for more than 15 hours over two days, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

Government aims to build 5,000km of roads

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Roads and Highways in Ghana, Kwame Governs Agbodza, said the government plans to construct 5,000km of roads in over 160 districts across the country, where studies show the existence of impassable roads.

This forms part of efforts by the government to open up the country for trade and investment.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on July 30, 2025, Agbodza also confirmed that the Ministry of Finance had issued commitment authorisations for the construction of some road projects under the ruling National Democratic Congress' Big Push Programme.

