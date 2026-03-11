NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi has set aside Fridays to meet grassroots supporters at the party’s headquarters in Adabraka

The weekly engagement begins on Friday, March 13, 2026, and will allow party members to directly present their concerns to him

The initiative comes amid growing discontent among some supporters who feel neglected after the 2024 general election victory

The National Communications Officer (NCO) of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has set aside a day from his busy schedule to engage grassroots supporters of the party.

According to a statement issued by Annan Arhin Perry, the personal assistant to the NDC's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi will be meeting with the party supporters every week, starting from Friday, March 13, 2026.

Sammy Gyamfi to hold weekly meetings with NDC grassroot supporters. Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"Starting from this Friday, 13th March, 2026, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi will be operating from his office at the NDC Headquarters, Adabraka at 2PM on every Friday to listen to and engage party members seeking audience with him," Annan Perry wrote.

"Notice of Fridays that the NCO will be unavailable will be duly communicated. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Why Sammy wants to meet NDC supporters

This meeting comes amid the growing discontent among supporters of the NDC who feel abandoned by their party after sacrificing their time, energy and resources for victory in the 2024 general elections.

Sammy Gyamfi. who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, has come under intense criticism after GoldBod Jewellery, a subsidiary of the company he helms,allegedly sponsored this year's Women of Valour event in London.

Sammy Gyamfi, who also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, has come under intense criticism after GoldBod Jewellery, a subsidiary of the company he leads, allegedly sponsored this year's Women of Valour event in London.

Aside from this, supporters of the party have also complained about the lack of opportunities and neglect from senior members of the NDC.

The recent issues with the ongoing security service recruitment, in which many applicants were disqualified after waiting for close to a month for the results of their aptitude test, have further heightened the disillusionment among grassroots supporters.

The weekly engagement, to be held at the party's headquarters at Adabraka in the Greater Accra Region, is therefore aimed at listening to the concerns of the grassroots supporters and how best to address them.

GoldBod Jewellery, headed by Gertrude Emefa Donkor, speaks on Nana Aba Anamoah's Women of Valour sponsorship deal. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

GoldBod Jewellery speaks on Women of Valour event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that GoldBod Jewellery had come under fierce criticism on social media over its decision to sponsor the Women of Valour programme held in London over the weekend.

Many people on social media questioned why a government institution would waste resources on a private event that they claim has little or no impact on the country.

However, in response to the backlash, GoldBod Jewellery, helmed by Gertrude Emefa Donkor, explained that the company offered discounts on jewellery purchases to participants of the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh