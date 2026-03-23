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Fifi Kwetey Shares Cryptic Message With Zanetor Rawlings Photo, Sparks Reaction Among NDC Supporters
Politics

Fifi Kwetey Shares Cryptic Message With Zanetor Rawlings Photo, Sparks Reaction Among NDC Supporters

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
3 min read
  • Fifi Kwetey's post sparks speculation about major changes within the Mahama administration or the National Democratic Congress
  • Supporters wonder if Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the daughter of the NDC founder, is poised for a big appointment
  • Supporters referenced the MP not being given an appointment by President John Mahama when he formed his government

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A social media post by National Democratic Congress General Secretary Fifi Kwetey has got people speculating about some big moves within the governing party.

Kwetey shared a photo of himself and Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey.

Fifi Kwetey Zanetor Rawlings, NDC, Defence Minister, John Mahama, New defence minister
National Democratic Congress General Secretary Fifi Kwetey shares facebook post sparking speculation on Zenator Agyemang-Rawlings' future. Credit: Fifi Kwetey
Source: Facebook

He captioned the photo on Facebook with a message about patience and consistency.

Don’t rush your journey. What is meant for you will come together at the right time. Stay patient. Stay consistent.

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This had NDC supporters wondering if there was a big announcement about Agyeman-Rawlings coming.

Some people in the comments wondered if she was about to become the Minister of Defence, something she has previously been tipped for.

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"That means it was good Zenator waited patiently to be named Minister of Defence," one person noted.

This was in reference to the MP not being given an appointment by President John Mahama early in 2025.

Others had much loftier predictions, like the running mate slot for the NDC ahead of the 2028 election.

"This lady would have been a perfect presidential candidate for the NDC if Mahama were to pick her his running mate in 2024."

The Minister of Defence portfolio is being brought up because the previous minister, Omane Boamah, died in the August 6, 2025, helicopter crash that killed eight people.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the finance minister, has also been acting as the defence minister.

This has been a source of criticism against the Mahama administration. In February, the Minority in Parliament called on the president to appoint substantive ministers to the Ministries of Defence and Environment following the death of the two former sector ministers in the helicopter crash.

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Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' profile

Agyeman-Rawlings has been in Parliament since 2017 and is currently serving her third term.

Before her parliamentary career, she practised as a medical doctor for over a decade after earning her medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

Fifi Kwetey Zanetor Rawlings, NDC, Defence Minister, John Mahama, New defence minister
Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is a three-time MP in Ghana's Parliament. Credit: Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings
Source: Facebook

She furthered her education with a master’s degree in conflict, peace, and security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre and holds multiple certifications in security and leadership from prestigious global institutions.

In Parliament, she has served on the Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions committee, the Defence and Interior committee, chaired the Security and Intelligence committee, and served as a member of the Petitions committee.

Zanetor applauds improvements at GAF recruitment exercise

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Zanetor Rawlings joined the Parliamentary Select Committee to inspect the resumed GAF recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

She expressed satisfaction with the improved security measures and disciplined atmosphere following the tragic stampede.

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Zanetor Rawlings said the committee was pleased with the efficient screening process and would present a favourable report to Parliament.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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