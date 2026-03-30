A childhood photo of Ghana's former President Nana Akufo-Addo playing for Lancing College in the UK has resurfaced on social media

Known for his lifelong passion for sports, Akufo-Addo actively participated in boxing and football from a young age

During his presidency, he translated this passion into action, overseeing major sports infrastructure projects and initiatives to support athletes across Ghana

A childhood photo of Ghana's former president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the Lancing College school team in the UK has resurfaced on social media.

The photo was shared on the Facebook page of the founder of Mayniak Sportswear, Abdul Rashid Zakari, who is also an author and historian.

A rare childhood photo of former President Akufo-Addo in Lancing College's school team resurface online. Photo credit: UGC and Abdul Rashid Zakari/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (1st from right) as a school team player at Lancing College in the UK," he wrote.

In the resurfaced photo, the immediate past Ghanaian president is the only Black player in the Lancing College school team.

Akufo-Addo was a student at Lancing College between 1951 and 1961, actively participating in the school's sporting activities.

The former president, who served for eight years between 2017 and 2025, is widely known for his love of sports.

Growing up in the Swalaba and Korle-Wokon neighbourhoods of the Greater Accra Region, he spent significant time at Surpriser Sowah’s gym in Bukom.

He was so passionate about boxing as a boy that he gave himself the nickname "Kid Gavilan" after the famous Cuban world champion.

Nana Akufo-Addo was also in the Legon Hall football team alongside Ghana's late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

Locally, Akufo-Addo supports the Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, one of the top football teams in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

He is also a passionate fan of Tottenham Hotspur in England and Real Madrid in Spain. Akufo-Addo was famously captured on video celebrating Spurs' dramatic last-minute goal to reach the 2019 Champions League final.

Read the Facebook post below:

Akufo-Addo's presidential legacy in sports

Akufo-Addo's personal passion translated into significant policy and infrastructure investments during his time as President of Ghana.

His administration oversaw the construction of over 150 astroturf pitches across Ghana, a massive increase from the three available when he took office in 2017.

He also commissioned several multi-purpose sports facilities, including the Borteyman Sports Complex and the Koforidua Sports Stadium, which primarily hosted the 13th All African Games from 8 to 23 March 2024.

He reportedly introduced monthly stipends for female footballers during the COVID-19 pandemic and organised fundraising drives to support the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup.

In 2022, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) awarded him a special national title in recognition of his history as a former amateur boxer and his continued support for the sport.

Former Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, appointed chair of The Commonwealth Observer Group in Bangladesh. Photo credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Akufo-Addo appointed Commonwealth Observer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Akufo-Addo had been appointed Chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group for Bangladesh’s upcoming elections.

Akufo-Addo announced his arrival in Dhaka ahead of the 2026 Parliamentary Election and Referendum scheduled for February 12, 2026.

The group begun engaging stakeholders as part of their pre-poll observation mission.

Source: YEN.com.gh