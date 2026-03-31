Nana Akufo-Addo was secretly recorded on a local flight by a passenger on board an Africa World Airlines aeroplane

The video captured the former President of Ghana with his associates in an economic class with other regular passengers

Nana Akufo-Addo's rare sighting on the Africa World Airlines flight has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

Former President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has courted attention after a new video of him in public surfaced on social media.

A Ghanaian lady films former president Nana Akufo-Addo flying economy class on a local flight. Photo source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, @mrsoppong54/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, a young Ghanaian woman took to her official TikTok page to share a video of her recent trip on an Africa World Airlines flight at the Accra International Airport.

As she filmed herself boarding the Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft at the unknown airport, the video showed the former president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, seated alongside an associate in economy class on the flight.

His personal bodyguard and chief of Alajo in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Armah Adjor II, was also spotted in another seat inside the plane as they prepared for the remaining passengers and crew before takeoff.

Nana Akufo-Addo looked dapper in his suit with dark shades.

Another video also showed the moment the former Ghanaian president and his associates boarded the plane on the tarmac after alighting from his luxury Mercedes-Benz.

Footage of Nana Akufo-Addo on board the Africa World Airlines flight has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The TikTok videos of Nana Akufo-Addo flying economy class on a local flight are below:

Akufo-Addo's childhood photo surfaces online

Ghana's former president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's childhood photo in the Lancing College school team in the UK, resurfaced on social media.

The photo was shared on the Facebook page of the founder of Mayniak Sportswear, Abdul Rashid Zakari, who is also an author and historian.

In the resurfaced photo, the immediate past Ghanaian president is the only Black player on the Lancing College school team.

Akufo-Addo was a student at Lancing College between 1951 and 1961, actively participating in the school's sporting activities.

The former president, who served for eight years between 2017 and 2025, is widely known for his love of sports.

Read the Facebook post below:

Akufo-Addo's economy-class flight video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Passionate Collection commented:

"🤣Show man."

Abdul Mumin said:

"Life can humble any ex-president. It is humbling."

Quansaman Enterprise wrote:

"Is he with Wontumi or his bodyguard?"

Akufo-Addo's children, grandchildren make rare public appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akufo-Addo's children and grandchildren made a rare public appearance at the birthday celebration of former First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

In a video, the former Ghanaian president and his family shared a heartwarming moment as they posed for several group photos in front of the guests.

Akufo-Addo's rare public sighting with his children and grandchildren triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh