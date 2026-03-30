Kwadwo Sheldon hilariously mocked Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu's noodle business advice for jobless youth

Francis-Xavier Sosu's The legislator suggested youth own multiple fried noodle joints instead of complaining about jobs

The MP's remarks sparked backlash for being tone-deaf amid youth unemployment woes in Ghana

Content creator Kwadwo Sheldon took a swipe at Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu after his controversial comments about job creation concerns from the youth.

Sheldon released a short skit seeming to mock Sosu’s advice to the youth to open fried noodle joints to make money.

Kwadwo Sheldon mocks Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu after his comments about job creation. Credit: Francis-Xavier Sosu﻿/Kwadwo Sheldon

Source: Facebook

He shared the skit on Facebook, which prompted questions about the Mahama administration's plans for the youth and job creation.

The MP for Madina made those remarks after online criticism of the lack of jobs for the youth.

“Sit on Twitter and TikTok and make noise and see whether noise creates jobs. As a young person, you should own about 10 Indomie joints that can fetch you money instead of chasing the government for jobs.”

In his explanation, Sosu argued that someone making GH¢200 from an indomie stand could eventually make GH¢60,000 from 10 a month.

He feels this is a reasonable venture instead of looking to the government for jobs.

The MP’s comments were met with criticism online and condemned as insensitive.

Who is Francis-Xavier Sosu?

Francis-Xavier Sosu is a Ghanaian lawyer, human rights advocate, and politician known for his strong voice on social justice issues.

He serves as the Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency and is widely recognised for standing up for the rights of ordinary citizens, especially the vulnerable and marginalised.

Before entering Parliament, Sosu built his reputation as a public interest lawyer. He worked with individuals and communities who could not afford legal representation, often taking on cases involving human rights abuses, unlawful demolitions, and police brutality.

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu, earns a PhD in law from the University of Ghana. Credit: Francis-Xavier Sosu

Source: Facebook

His activism has sometimes placed him at the centre of controversy, but supporters admire his courage and willingness to challenge authority.

In politics, Francis-Xavier Sosu is seen as passionate and outspoken. He frequently advocates for better living conditions, access to justice, and accountable governance. Many of his constituents view him as approachable and deeply connected to grassroots concerns.

Beyond his legal and political work, Sosu is also known for his Christian faith, which he says influences his commitment to fairness and service. To many, he represents a blend of activism and leadership driven by conviction.

Sosu earns PhD in law

YEN.com.gh reported that Sosu was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Law from the University of Ghana on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Taking to social media to celebrate his milestone, the MP expressed gratitude to God for guiding him towards the successful completion of his doctoral studies.

Sosu holds multiple degrees from the University of Ghana, including a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, an LLB, and an LLM in Oil and Gas Law.

He also holds an MPhil from the University of Education, Winneba.

Source: YEN.com.gh