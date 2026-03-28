Priscilla Ansong, a Ghanaian content creator, has been remanded into custody by the Adenta Circuit Court in Accra

The court remanded her for the publication of false news with the intent to mislead and to cause fear and panic, which is illegal

Ghanaians on social media who saw Priscilla's video and the court's verdict shared their varied thoughts on the matter

The Adenta Circuit Court has remanded Priscilla Ansong, a Ghanaian content creator, into custody over the publication of false news with the intent to mislead, cause fear and panic.

The 35-year-old's actions violate Section 208(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Adenta Circuit Court remands content creator, Priscilla Ansong, for publishing false news. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & Getty Images

Source: UGC

A social media post indicated that Priscilla Ansong was arrested after she made some disparaging comments about the President and the First Lady.

In the said video, Priscilla Ansong alleged that there was unrest at the Flagstaff House due to some misconduct involving the first couple. She encouraged viewers to watch some content online for better details.

“Mr President, you sleep with the friends of your wife, how much more your house help? First Lady, have you also seen what you have caused? You have now been caught, sleeping with another man. Everyone should go and watch what the president has done. He has slept with ladies, including his wife’s best friend, and now he has been caught. When his wife, the First Lady, also did the same, the president is angry."

“I hear the Flagstaff House is on fire. Just go to YouTube and watch what’s going on. Go to Shirley Frimpong Manso – Sparrow’s Productions – and see what I am talking about. ‘For Love and Country’ – President, shame, you have been disgraced,” Priscilla Ansong alleged in the video.

Priscilla Ansong's video went viral and received several comments. She was subsequently arrested and remanded into custody.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Priscilla Ansong's arrest

Her arrest has caused a public debate online. While some did not see the need for her arrest, others called for stricter enforcement of laws regulating online content.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@eagleyez7 said:

"She didn't mention President Mahama's name or First Lady Lordina's name. She's only narrating & promoting For Love & Country by Shirley Frimpong Manso on YouTube. I don't know why the police are so triggered by social media content. Context matters here. Tso."

@Indeedablessing wrote:

"Make them arrest am. People just behave anyhow these days, thinking they can escape the law. You sit behind the camera, and you say such nonsense about the President, and you want to go scot free. 3ha yen gyimi wa ha oo."

@oliver_adusei said:

"Ah, you sure? Because she was talking about a movie that’s on YouTube. If it’s true, she has been arrested, then that will be sad cos why arrest someone for a movie?"

@mr_kwabla wrote:

"Using the President and First Lady as clickbait to incite fear and panic is a violation of the Criminal Offences Act and shouldn't be taken lightly. This will serve as a much-needed deterrent to others."

@Rev_soglo said:

"If she has a good lawyer, this isn’t even a case. Firstly, she didn’t mention any name, neither the current nor the former president. If you really paid attention to what she was saying, she was referring to a Sparrow Production movie on YouTube, titled: For Love and Country."

Source: YEN.com.gh