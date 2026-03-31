Police Arrest 49-Year-Old Man for Allegedly Threatening High Court Judge

A 49-year-old man, John Kwabena Owusu Ansah, has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly threatening High Court judge in a viral video

The video reportedly contained threats, abusive language, and allegations that raised serious concerns about the judge’s safety and the reputation

Ansah is currently in police custody assisting with investigations and will be brought before the court

The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly threatening a High Court judge.

Identified as John Kwabena Owusu Ansah, the man was picked up on Thursday, March 27, 2026, at his hideout in Antoakrom in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, according to the police.

Police arrest a 49-year-old John Kwabena Owusu Ansah for allegedly threatening a High Court judge. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a press statement released on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, the Ghana Police Service indicated that the suspect's arrest was in connection with a viral video in which he threatened a Justice of the High Court, Her Ladyship Justice Patricia Quansah.

"The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with a viral video in which he threatened a Justice of the High Court, Her Ladyship Justice Patricia Quansah. The video contained threats, abusive language, and allegations accusing the judge of criminal conduct. The content raised serious concern about the safety of the judge and the reputation of the Judiciary," the police statement read.

"After gathering intelligence over a period of time, officers from the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team arrested the suspect, John Kwabena Owusu Ansah, aged 49. He was picked up on Thursday, 27th March 2026, at his hideout at Antoakrom in the Ashanti Region," it added.

According to the police, John Kwabena Owusu Ansah is currently in police custody assisting with investigations and will be put before the court.

Read the police statement on Facebook.

Reactions to suspect's alleged threat to judge

Following the statement by the Ghana Police Service, some Ghanaians thronged the comment section to react to the suspect's alleged threats to the High Court judge.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Larubia Dapjun said:

"Trouble is sleeping quietly, man go wake it up. Ghana Police Service are not playing this time ooo."

@Kofi Poku Castro also said:

"Pls we already know his face. Ghana Police Service we love you. But if hands didn't touch him paaaa it would pain me."

@Musah Ali Konne commented

"You go and stand in front of court and threaten a judge? Some of these guys paaaa dea."

@Tahiru Hidr also commented:

"From his video I watched this isn't a threat... he's clearly emotional about a decision taken by the judge imo."

High Court dismisses suit filed against IGP George Akuffo Dampare by a Chief Inspector. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

High Court dismisses chief inspector's suit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a High Court had dismissed the suit filed by a Chief Inspector against the Inspector-General of Police over stalled promotions.

The court said the Chief Inspector was not entitled to automatic promotion just because he had higher academic qualifications.

The officer said despite serving about 30 years in the service, the police administration had promoted his junior colleagues.

Source: YEN.com.gh