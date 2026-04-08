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TikToker Juiscy Vibez Appears in Court After Arrest for Allegedly Defaming President Mahama
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TikToker Juiscy Vibez Appears in Court After Arrest for Allegedly Defaming President Mahama

by  Kofi Owusu
3 min read
  • TikToker Juiscy Vibez has made her appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court following her arrest for alleged defamation
  • Footage of the TikTok personality in an emotional state at the court premises surfaced online on Wednesday, April 8, 2026
  • Juiscy Vibez has been in police custody in recent days for alleged defamatory remarks about President John Dramani Mahama

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Young Ghanaian TikTok personality Juiscy Vibez has appeared in court following her arrest for allegedly making defamatory comments about President John Dramani Mahama on social media.

Juiscy Vibez, Juiscy Vibez arrested, Adenta Circuit Court, President John Dramani Mahama, Juiscy Vibez and John Dramani Mahama, Juiscy Vibez court appearance, Ghana Police Service, Ghanaian TikToker
TikToker Juiscy Vibez appears in court after her arrest for allegedly defaming President John Dramani Mahama and his wife. Photo source: @juiscy_vibez, @mrslordinamahama, @phamous.com/TikTok
Source: Instagram

Days ago, news emerged that Juiscy Vibez had been arrested and detained by the Ghana Police Service's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) after her video of her allegedly speaking about the president and the First Lady went viral.

Footage of the TikToker being escorted by police officers into a vehicle at the Adenta Circuit Court after reportedly being denied bail also emerged online.

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In the TikTok video that landed her in trouble with the police, Juiscy Vibez discussed issues of infidelity, alleged that the first lady, like the president, sought personal satisfaction, and questioned why the president reacted with anger.

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Many viewers initially assumed she was referring to President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama.

However, she clarified at the end of the video that she was referencing the movie For Love and Country, directed by award-winning Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong Manso.

She said in the video:

"The drama that is going on at the Flagstaff House, go on YouTube and watch For Love and Country."

Following her arrest, Juiscy's close friends and colleagues have publicly appealed to President Mahama and the police to demand her release.

The Facebook video of Juiscy Vibez allegedly making defamatory comments about President Mahama is below:

Juiscy Vibez appears in court after arrest

In a viral TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Juiscy Vibez appeared at the Adenta Circuit Court in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

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In the video, the embattled TikToker, wearing a headscarf and holding a bottle of water, was visibly emotional as she walked on the premises of the court.

Juiscy later covered her face with her headscarf to prevent bloggers and other individuals from filming her as she prepared to face a judge and learn her fate.

Footage of Juiscy Vibez's court appearance has evoked reactions from netizens on social media.

The TikTok video of Juiscy Vibez's appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court is below:

Juiscy Vibez's court appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Queen Ruthy commented:

"Next time."

Iyam Bills said:

"She didn't mention name o."

Ako_Bern wrote:

"We should choose our words well o. It doesn’t matter. You can say a right or jovial word at the wrong time."

Ghanaian pastor arrested for allegedly threatening Veep

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian pastor was arrested on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, for allegedly threatening the vice president, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman.

A photo of Prophet William Gyimah in handcuffs at the police station after his arrest was shared by the police in a social media statement.

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The General Overseer of Elohim International Ministry was accused of making threats against First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

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John Dramani Mahama
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