A resurfaced video of Prophet Immanuel Light sharing a doom prophecy about an impending danger has sparked reactions

The old video, recorded in November 2025, has gained attention after a building collapsed at Accra New Town on Sunday, March 29, 2026

Ghanaian social media users shared varied reactions, with many calling Immanuel Light's prophecy genuine

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An old prophecy from a young Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Immanuel Light, appeared to have been seemingly fulfilled after a building collapsed at Accra New Town on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Immanuel Light's prophecy appears to be fulfilled after a building collapsed in Accra New Town on Sunday, March 29, 2026. Photo source: @immanuel_lightt

Source: TikTok

On Sunday, March 29, 2026, a four-storey building, which was reportedly built in 2011, collapsed while a pastor and his congregation were holding a church service in the evening near the Experimental Junior High School in Accra Newtown.

The incident prompted an immediate response from the emergency services, including the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), who arrived on the scene and conducted rescue operations.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, and the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, were present at the scene following the building collapse.

According to the Minister of Interior and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asawase constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, three people have been confirmed dead.

He stated that 20 other people were rescued from the devastating school building collapse incident, which occurred on Sunday, 29 March 2026.

The Interior Minister also added that the three deceased persons comprised one male and two females.

He said:

"So far, the information that has been cross-checked and double-checked, including visits to all the hospitals to ensure we do not provide any information that may be far from the facts, indicates that it is very difficult to tell how many people were inside the building."

"However, based on the cross-checks from the Ambulance Service and their team, who have been here throughout the night and have done a wonderful job, this is what we have."

"We have asked the Fire Service to do their count, the Police to do their count, NADMO to do their count, and the Ambulance Service to do their count."

"At least, we have put all the information together, and what we can say is that there was a total of 23 people. Unfortunately, we have lost three, one male and two females, but we are not able to provide their names for now."

Muntaka Mubarak further stated that the 20 rescued persons are receiving treatment at various hospitals in Accra.

He also thanked the National Ambulance Service, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for their work in rescuing 20 individuals and retrieving the bodies of the three deceased persons.

The Facebook video of Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak speaking about the building collapse in Accra New Town below:

Immanuel Light's old prophecy resurfaces after tragedy

In a doom prophecy he shared on November 7, 2025, Immanuel Light claimed to have seen a building collapse in a vision he received from God.

In a video, the young preacher also claimed to have seen a church and school building collapse.

At the time, Immanuel Light claimed that the incident would happen on a particular day from 2025 to 2026.

He said:

"I saw certain buildings that collapsed again, and I even saw a church that collapsed. I even saw a school that collapsed. I saw this happen from now to 2026."

Immanuel Light's resurfaced prophecy has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Karma President's old doom prophecy appears to be fulfilled after the Accra New Town building collapse on Sunday, March 29, 2026. Photo source: KarmaPresident, TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

The TikTok video of Immanuel Light's resurfaced prophecy is below:

Immanuel Light's resurfaced prophecy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nancy Tamakloe commented:

"I remember this, this man is truly a man of God."

Krobea said:

"I remember this prophecy vividly. Hmm, God have mercy 🥺."

Minaa wrote:

"I remember MOG gave this prophecy 😢. God have mercy 💔."

Immanuel Light's prophecy about plane crash fulfilled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Immanuel Light's prophecy was seemingly fulfilled after the Air Canada plane crash.

In a video, the Ghanaian preacher detailed the aviation tragedy and other disasters that would happen in other cities within the US.

Source: YEN.com.gh