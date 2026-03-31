Jamaican-American artist Gramps Morgan has stormed Ghana ahead of the launch of his Ghana-Jamaica Homecoming festival

In a trending video, the singer was given a warm welcome from Abeiku Santana, the deputy CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority

A chieftaincy title was also conferred on him by the Ga Traditional Council after he was named a Development Chief in 2023

Award-winning Jamaican-American reggae artist Gramps Morgan has finally been crowned as a Development chief by the Ga Traditional Council, causing a stir on social media.

Jamaican-American Artist Gramps Morgan honoured in Ghana, receives prestigious Ga chieftaincy title. Image credit: Gramps Morgan, GHKwaku

Source: Facebook

On Monday, March 31, 2026, the singer arrived in Ghana to launch his Ghana Jamaica Homecoming festival in collaboration with the Black Star Experience, the Ghana Tourism Authority, and the Ghana Jamaica Chamber of Commerce on April 1 in Accra.

In a video believed to be from the Accra International Airport, several people, including the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority, Abeiku Santana, were seen giving him a warm welcome.

Gramps Morgan made his first appearance in Ghana in 2023 when he came with his brothers, Mojo and Peetah of blessed memory, to release their 21-track album Homeland, an ode to Africa, their ancestral origin.

Upon his arrival, some profile chiefs from the Ga Traditional Council crowned him the Development chief of the Ga state, conferring on him the title, “Nii Oye Nii Mpese 1”. This came after he was given the title in 2023 during his visit to the Ga Mantse.

The Instagram video of Gramps Morgan is below:

Gramps Morgan on Richard Quaye's frozen account

Jamaican-American reggae artist Gramps Morgan broke his silence after reports emerged that the bank accounts of Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii-Armah Quaye had been frozen over tax concerns.

Apparently, the Ghana Revenue Authority had allegedly conducted a personal income tax assessment on Quaye, although the exact amount involved was not disclosed. Officials claimed the action against the business mogul was part of routine tax compliance checks.

The Financial Intelligence Centre also allegedly placed a hold on accounts linked to Quaye’s Bills Micro-Credit, Quick Credit and Investment Micro-Credit.

Gramps Morgan questioned the move in the comments section of a social media post about the issue. He asked why African entrepreneurs were being scrutinised and advocated for business growth on the continent. Some social media users agreed with his views.

"My Gosh, why trouble our entrepreneurs, let Africa Grow Nuh Mon."

Reports alleged that the directive to freeze Quaye’s accounts, along with those of Bills' CEO Romeo-Richlove Kweku Seshie, was issued on March 21, 2025.

The Instagram video from the enstoolment ceremony of Popcaan is below:

Jamaican artist Popcaan was enstooled as a Chief of the Aseibu Traditional Area in Ghana's Central Region. Image credit: @dearcobby

Source: TikTok

Jamaican Popcaan enstooled as chief in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the award-winning Jamaican artist Popcaan was enstooled as a Chief of the Aseibu Traditional Area in Ghana's Central Region.

He was conferred the title Aboafohen of the Apagyahen Division in a glamorous ceremony attended by chiefs, elders, and residents.

The chieftaincy title of the singer sparked massive reactions among fans and music lovers on social media, who shared mixed opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh