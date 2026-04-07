Ghanaian doctoral students in the UK plan to protest over prolonged delays by the Ghana Scholarship Authority (GSA) in paying tuition fees and stipends

Many students reported not receiving their stipends for 15 to 40 months, with some facing withdrawal from programmes or deportation threats

The group also criticised the GSA for issuing new scholarships abroad while neglecting students already studying in the UK

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A group of Ghanaian doctoral students in the United Kingdom has announced plans to protest in London against the Ghana Scholarship Authority (GSA) over what they describe as prolonged delays in the payment of their tuition fees and stipends.

According to a report by Citi News, the students made this known in a press statement issued on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Ghanaian PhD students in the UK plan to protest in London against President John Mahama's government over their tuition fees and stipends arrears.Photo credit: Angel Santana Garcia via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The executive body representing the UK PhD cohort stated that the protest is scheduled for April 17 at the Ghana High Commission in London.

The demonstration, they said, became necessary after the Ghanaian authorities failed to engage with them on the issue.

In the press statement, the students claimed that many beneficiaries of the government-funded scholarship have not been paid their stipends for between 15 and 40 months, adding that the tuition fees have also remained unpaid.

This, they further claimed, has led to severe consequences, including withdrawal from academic programmes and threats of deportation by universities.

As a result, they accused the GSA of neglecting students in the UK while continuing to award new scholarships to other countries, including Canada, the US and China.

“To make matters worse, the management of the Scholarship Authority continues to issue non-bilateral scholarships to new students to study in Canada, USA, Germany and China, while those already at various stages of their studies in the UK are neglected," they stated.

They also expressed frustration over the delays in issuing renewal letters, which, according to them, are essential for continuing students to register for new academic terms.

The renewal letters, they added, have not been released for over 15 months.

“At present, all continuing students who require renewal letters to re-enrol and continue their studies have been left to their own fate, as the letters have remained unissued for more than 15 months. The renewal letters are a prerequisite for the successful registration of students to begin a new academic year," they further stated.

Ghanaian Phd students in the UK forced to withdraw as the Government fails to pay their fees. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Ghanaian Phd students in UK forced to withdraw

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that several Ghanaian PhD candidates had begun leaving their doctoral programmes.

This exodus was prompted by the government's failure to settle outstanding tuition fees and living stipends through the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

Following this, Executive Body of the PhD Cohort-UK convened an emergency session, resolving to launch a sustained series of demonstrations across major UK cities and at the Ghana High Commission in Belgrave Square, London.

NIB storms NPP's Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's house

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the former CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, had reportedly been invited by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB).

The Ghana Scholarship Authority boss, Alex Asafo-Agyei, confirmed the probe and called for transparency in the process.

However, Kofi Nkansah has denied the reports in a Facebook post, explaining that he's at home relaxing.

Source: YEN.com.gh