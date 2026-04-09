President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated Christina Koch on her historic role in the Artemis II mission

The President highlighted her connection to the University of Ghana, where she studied as an exchange student

He said her journey from Legon to deep-space exploration should inspire young Ghanaians to pursue global excellence

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President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated Christina Koch on her historic participation in the Artemis II mission.

In a statement issued on his social media page on Thursday, April 9, 2026, the Ghanaian President said Christina Koch is a source of pride for Ghana.

President John Mahama celebrates Christina Koch, a former UG student’s historic feat on NASA's Artemis II mission. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Christina is the first woman to orbit the Moon as part of the Artemis II mission, which was launched on April 1, 2026, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

President Mahama is celebrating Christina’s historic feat because she was an exchange student at the University of Ghana during the 1999/2000 academic year, studying courses such as History of Ghana, History of Africa, and Twi for Beginners.

He also praised her immersion in Ghanaian culture and her gesture of hoisting the Ghanaian flag in space while on the Artemis II mission.

“Her time at Legon was not just a passing visit; she truly immersed herself in our culture and heritage. By studying the History of Ghana, the History of Africa, Rural Sociology, Music, and even Twi for Beginners, she built a foundation of global citizenship right here in Accra,” he wrote.

“Her gesture of hoisting the Ghanaian flag in outer space was a deeply touching moment for every Ghanaian. It is a testament to the fact that no matter how far one travels, even into the vastness of space, the friendships made and the lessons learned stay with you,” he further stated.

According to President Mahama, Christina’s journey from the classrooms of the University of Ghana to the frontiers of space exploration serves as a powerful inspiration to every young Ghanaian.

“It reminds us that our educational institutions continue to produce and shape global leaders who break barriers and reach for the stars,” he said.

“On behalf of a proud nation, I wish Christina Koch and the entire Artemis II crew godspeed on your return journey to Earth. May your success continue to inspire generations across Ghana, Africa, and the world to believe that there is no height that is insurmountable,” he added.

Read President Mahama's statement on X below:

What is the Artemis II mission about?

The Artemis II mission carried other astronauts such as Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen on a 10-day journey around the Moon.

The Artemis II mission is NASA’s first crewed lunar flyby in over five decades.

It aims to test deep-space capabilities and pave the way for future lunar landings. Koch, a record-breaking astronaut, previously spent 328 days on the International Space Station.

Below is the timeline for the Artemis II mission:

Launch - April 1, 2026

Lunar flyby - April 6, 2026 (with the crew venturing 4,000–6,000 miles above the lunar surface)

Scheduled splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near California - April 10, 2026

University Of Ghana celebrates old student Christina Koch after becoming the first woman to orbit moon. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

UG celebrates Christina Koch

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana acknowledged Christina Koch, wishing her and her team well on their mission in a post on X.

In a tweet from 2019, Koch opened up about her time as a University of Ghana student, detailing how impactful her stay was and the amazing people she interacted with.

Koch’s unique journey as a former exchange student at the University of Ghana has sparked interest from Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh