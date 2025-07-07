Akwatia Member of Parliament Ernest Kumi has died suddenly.

Kumi has been in the news because of contentions over the legitimacy of his election victory. He was 40 years old at the time of his passing.

Akwatia MP Ernest Kumi passes on

The MP's passing was confirmed to YEN.com.gh by a New Patriotic Party Communicator who wished to remain anonymous.

The MP was admitted to a hospital, but the cause of death is yet to be disclosed by the family, according to the source.

Kumi, a first-time MP on the ticket of the NPP, recently overturned a contempt conviction related to the disputed 2024 parliamentary election results.

In February 2025, a Koforidua High Court found Kumi guilty after he defied an interim injunction barring him from presenting himself for swearing-in as an MP.

The court issued a bench warrant for his arrest, citing his failure to attend court hearings and his disregard for the court's authority.

