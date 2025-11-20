A military officer with the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat has been confirmed dead after the team’s vehicle was involved in an accident.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Four other military officers, who are reported to be in critical condition, have been referred to the Anglogold Obuasi Hospital after first receiving treatment at the Obuasi Government Hospital.

The Ministry of Lands in a statement said the accident occurred late Wednesday while the team was heading to Obuasi after an operation at a concession in Anyankyerim, which has been taken over by illegal miners.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle somersaulted between the Anyankyerim community and the Airport Road.

The concession in question, which belongs to Mining and Construction Services Limited, has been the subject of contention after some illegal miners invaded the area, claiming it was allocated to them by the NDC government.

Citi News checks indicate that the miners are being supported by influential political figures. One such individual, the NDC Vice Chairman for the Obuasi West Constituency, Alhaji Zamba, has publicly claimed ownership of the concession in a video posted on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh