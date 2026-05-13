OK Frimpong: Close Associate of Ghanaian MP Arrested in the Netherlands Breaks His Silence, Video
- Popular social commentator Amaro Shakur has gone public over the arrest of Ohene Kwame Frimpong in the Netherlands
- Taking to Facebook, he shared words of encouragement and expressed hope for the best outcome regarding the issue at hand
- Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the arrest of the MP
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Amaro Shakur, a close associate of Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the Asante Akyem North MP who has been arrested in the Netherlands, has broken his silence on the matter.
This follows a series of Facebook posts he made on May 13, 2026, regarding the issue.
Firstly, Amaro Shakur shared a photo of the embattled MP with the caption in Twi, “Nyame Bɛkasa,” which means “God will speak.”
The second post he made a few hours later was a video showing him and OK Frimpong having a chat.
OK Frimpong’s arrest in the Netherlands
Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after Parliament confirmed that Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame (OK) Frimpong, had been arrested at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands.
In a statement issued by Parliament, leadership said it is working with Ghana’s mission in The Hague for more details on the matter.
“It has come to the attention of Parliament that the Hon. Member for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Mr. Kwame Ohene Frimpong, has been detained at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The Rt. Hon. Speaker and the Leadership of the House are in touch with Ghana’s Mission in The Hague for detailed information on the matter. The public will be duly informed appropriately on this matter,” the statement said.
According to GhanaWeb, OK Frimpong’s arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering and suspected romance scams involving an estimated US$32 million.
Below are the Facebook posts by Amaro Shakur:
Amaro’s reaction to OK Frimpong’s arrest trends
Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the posts made by Amaro Shakur.
Tee Jay stated:
“He is a good man and I wish he comes out innocent.”
Adepa Acquosuah Barnieh added:
“My question is: he was right here in Ghana before travelling and we also have the US Embassy here, so if indeed they requested his arrest in the Netherlands, why didn’t they do it here in Ghana through the security agencies instead of setting him up abroad?”
Djimeh Emmanuel added:
“I trust Hon. Okudzeto to marshal all the powers of the state to do what’s needful in this regard.”
Appiah-Kubi speaks on OK Frimpong’s arrest
In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that the former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, reacted to the arrest of the constituency’s sitting representative, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, in the Netherlands.
He cautioned against premature judgment following reports that Frimpong was intercepted at Schiphol Airport.
According to him, the claims circulating against Frimpong are merely allegations. He urged the public to remain patient as the situation develops, noting that formal charges have yet to be filed.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.