Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has denied claims by Minority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin that President John Mahama wants a 3rd term

On May 1, 2025, Afenyo-Markin suggested that Mahama's recent Supreme Court nominations were all part of the agenda

However, Mahama Ayariga declared in an interview that no 3rd term agenda has been discussed in Mahama's circles

Majority Leader and Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga has strongly denied allegations that John Dramani Mahama is nursing an ambition for a third term as Ghana's president.

In an interview on Friday, May 2, 2025, Ayariga described the claims about a third term as a fabrication by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Minority Leader and Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin on Thursday, May 1, 2025, alleged that Mahama had an agenda to be president for more than eight years.

He claimed President Mahama's recent nomination of seven justices to the Supreme Court, alongside efforts to remove the Chief Justice, were part of

"A deeper, more dangerous political ambition — a third-term agenda in disguise."

Among other things, Afenyo-Markin called for civil society and other leaders to be mindful and advise the president.

The Effutu MP was addressing a press conference about the upcoming May 5 protest of the NPP and three other opposition parties—the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), the National Democratic Party (NDP), and the People's National Party (PNP)—over the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo.

Ayariga denies Mahama's 3rd-term agenda claim

But speaking on Citi FM, Ayariga insisted these allegations have never been discussed within government circles or the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"He [Afenyo-Markin] is the one putting the idea of a third-term bid into the minds of Ghanaians. I am not aware of any such conversation taking place. Nor have I heard any NDC strategist entertain that notion," Ayariga stated.

Ayariga countered that third-term speculation is not new, noting:

"The discussion about a potential third term came up even before President Mahama filed to contest as the NDC's flagbearer for the 2024 general election. In fact, some individuals even threatened to take the matter to the Supreme Court, mistakenly believing that he would be seeking a third term."

Can Mahama go for a 3rd term?

Ghana's 1992 Constitution stipulates presidential terms as four years, with an individual serving two terms. The two terms have been the norm, but there seems to be confusion about Mahama's term.

While each president in the fourth republic, except John Atta Mills, who passed away five months before his first term ended, has served two consecutive terms, John Mahama's second term happened eight years after he ended his first.

