Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma, the Abambahermaa (Queen Mother) of the Abamba Traditional Area at Atebubu in the Bono East Region of Ghana, has reportedly been shot dead.

An Adom Online report, sighted on GhanaWeb on 26 February 2026, stated that the heart-wrenching incident occurred shortly after Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma returned home with a colleague from her eatery.

Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma, the Queen Mother of the Abamba Traditional Area in the Bono East Region, dies in a tragic attack.

According to reports, the Queen Mother had been cautioned prior to the attack due to security concerns in the area.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the suspects ambushed her as she was entering her room upon returning from the eatery. Multiple gunshots were heard, after which neighbours found her lying on her porch in a pool of blood.

"She was allegedly ambushed by two assailants who opened fire on her as she tried to enter her room," an eyewitness narrated.

Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma was reportedly shot about five times, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to her hands, back, and head. Her colleague, who reportedly escaped the attack, reported the incident.

Initial speculation about Queen Mother's attack

Initial speculation suggested that Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma’s attack may have been a robbery.

However, further checks indicated that some of the deceased Queen Mother’s valuables, including handbags, an iPhone 17, and other personal belongings, were left untouched at the crime scene.

The eyewitness claimed that the assailants fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Meanwhile, officers of the Ghana Police Service visited the crime scene and conveyed the body to the morgue.

The police have also begun investigations into the case, assuring residents that they are working assiduously to track down the suspects.

The unfortunate incident has reportedly left the residents of Atebubu devastated, with many grieving the murder of their beloved Queen Mother.

The Effiduase royal stool is declared vacant as Nana Adu Ameyaw II passes away on January 8, 2026.

Effiduasehene Nana Adu Ameyaw II dies

Elsewhere in the Ashanti Region, Nana Adu Ameyaw II, the traditional ruler of Effiduase Amanfo in the Sekyere East District, passed away on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II announced the untimely death of the late monarch, privately known as Professor Emeritus Osei Kofi Darkwa, to the people of Effiduase and Asante Mampong.

Speaking at a meeting with traditional authorities from Effiduase and Asante Mampong, the Mamponghemaa noted that the late Nana Adu Ameyaw II had been battling an illness for a while and had been admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Nana Agyakoma Difie II stated that the late Effiduasehene, who served as a sub-chief of the Mamponghene and the Nifahene of the Mampong Traditional Council, received medical assistance from a recommended specialist.

However, despite all efforts from the medical doctor, Nana Adu Ameyaw II could not eventually overcome his health issues and passed away.

"I was informed that my son [the Effiduasehene] was sick, and so I instructed them to take him to the hospital. He was taken to the hospital and brought back home on several occasions.

"I was later informed that we needed to get him a specialist. So we helped in getting him a specialist who informed me that they did whatever they could, but my son had died."

Following the Effiduasehene's demise, the royal stool has been declared vacant, with a successor to be selected after his burial

Assin Tetre-Nkwanta chief crashes to death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kweku Opare II, Chief of Assin Tetre-Nkwanta in the Assin North District, had died after being knocked down by a motorbike.

The 70-year-old chief was reportedly returning home from a funeral when the tragic accident occurred on Sunday night.

The incident has plunged the community into mourning, while the motorbike rider is receiving treatment after sustaining serious injuries.

