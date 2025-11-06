An Environmental Protection Authority team was attacked by illegal miners during an operation near Obuasi

A team of journalists covering the Environmental Protection Authority operation was caught up in the attack and also involved in a road crash

A team of journalists accompanying the Environmental Protection Authority on an operation was involved in a serious accident in the Ashanti Region.

The incident, which left two of the journalists in critical condition, occurred at Afari, following a violent encounter with illegal miners near Obuasi.

The journalists were covering the Environmental Protection Authority on an anti-illegal mining operation. Credit: GNFS/Environmental Protection Authority, Ghana

Source: Facebook

3News reported that the convoy of the Environmental Protection Authority team was initially attacked by a group of illegal miners at Dadwene, a community near Obuasi.

The severity of the attack reportedly forced the Environmental Protection Authority team and the accompanying media personnel to retreat.

The subsequent accident, which happened later at Afari, has left several people injured.

The Environmental Protection Authority has been undertaking compliance and enforcement exercises in the Ashanti Region.

The exercise has been led by the Chief Executive Officer of the authority, Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse.

The focus has been on warehouses purported to be assembling equipment for illegal mining activities.

This forms part of a national effort to combat illegal mining in the country’s water bodies and to ensure strict adherence to environmental regulations.

Source: YEN.com.gh