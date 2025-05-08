Kennedy Agyapong Shows His Soft Side, Bonds With Employees at His Rubber Factory, Video Warms Hearts
Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong has warmed hearts on social media after a video of him at his rubber factory surfaced on social media.
The former Member of Parliament for Assin Central took some time off and visited his workers at his rubber factory.
His workers were so delighted to see him. Unlike his usual self, the often vociferous politician appeared noticeably calmer.
Mr Kennedy Agyapong casually sat among his workers, helping them package the rubber while also interacting with them.
An employee who captured the scene in a footage hailed him as a friendly boss, and proved her claim by sitting on the MP's lap to prove her point.
She commended him for creating jobs for the youth and urged political leaders to emulate his good deeds.
For her, Mr Agyapong will be the best candidate to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2028 elections and subsequently, Ghana's next President.
It was so rare to see the often loud and opinionated politician so calm and collected.
Watch the video of Kennedy Agyapong bonding with his workers below:
