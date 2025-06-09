Three major teacher unions in Ghana have threatened to strike over delayed book and research allowance payments

UTAG, TUTAG and CETAG have given the government until June 13, 2025, to commence payment or face industrial action

The unions say their members are frustrated by the delay and will not accept payments beyond September 2025

Three major university teacher unions have threatened to withdraw their services if the government fails to pay their book and research allowance.

The unions making the demands are the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), and Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

In a joint statement issued on Monday, June 9, 2025, the university teacher unions stated that their members have become frustrated and discontent over the delay in payment of the book and research allowance.

“We wish to express our deep concern and discontent over the undue delay in releasing the exchange rate for the book and research allowance payment. This delay has caused significant uncertainty and frustration among our members who depend on this essential support for their research and academic work,” the unions jointly said.

The statement said the three unions, at a joint meeting held on Sunday, June 8, 2025, resolved that the government must, as a matter of urgency, release the exchange rate for the commencement of the book and research allowance payment.

They also said they would not accept an extension of payment beyond September 2025.

“We hereby notify all stakeholders that if the government fails to commence the payment process by June 13, 2025, this will be considered a strike notice by UTAG, TUTAG and CETAG across all campuses to the government,” the teacher unions threatened.

They consequently urged the government to act swiftly on the payment of their book and research allowance to avert any disruption to the academic calendar.

Reactions as teacher unions threaten strike

The statement released by the three teacher unions has sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Teachers unions call off strike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three teacher unions called off their strike over non-payment of allowances.

The President of the Senior Staff Association of the University of Ghana confirmed the U-turn from the union to YEN.com.gh.

The unions had accused the finance minister of acting in bad faith when it comes to their allowances.

