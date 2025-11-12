The late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital

Five years after his death, his family held a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Military Cemetery, Burma Camp

This was the first wreath-laying ceremony they did without their mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The family and children of the late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings organised a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Military Cemetery, Burma Camp, on Wednesday to mark the fifth anniversary of his demise.

The event was officiated by Lt. Col (Rev. Father) Benjamin Kwesi Effah. Present at the fifth anniversary commemoration were three of Jerry John Rawlings' children and some family. The Head of the Agbotui Family, Colonel Joshua Agbotui, and some members of the nuclear family were present.

The children and family of the late Jerry John Rawlings hold a fifth anniversary wreath-laying while mourning their mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. Photo credit: Jerry John Rawlings

A wreath was laid by the children on behalf of the family. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the first child of Jerry John Rawlings, laid the wreath while two of her siblings and Colonel Joshua Agbotui looked on.

There were plans for a grand commemoration of the fifth anniversary. However, it had been placed on hold because of the passing away of the wife of ex-President Rawlings and former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The former First Lady passed away on October 23, 2025. Meanwhile, the former President died on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Reports suggest that a day before she passed away, she went to a funeral and later discussed the organisation for her late husband's fifth anniversary with the Minister at the church. However, she did not live to see the day.

The late Jerry John Rawlings was the longest-serving President in Ghana, making his wife the longest-serving First Lady. He is also the founder of the Fourth Republic in Ghana.

Netizens remember Rawlings

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on social media as many remembered Rawlings on the fifth anniversary of his passing. Read them below:

Shika Grant said:

"This one was done without mum."

Naa Okaikor Diana wrote:

"This is going to be really hard for them."

Pauline Ganadzi-Norviewu said:

"This very day I birthed my son, he is also 5 today, hmmmmmm. Rest well, legend of our time, will tell my son how brave you were, you are worth emulating."

Emmanuel Boateng wrote:

"Junior Jesus !! The Legendary! Flt Lt John Jeremiah Jerry Korsi Rawlings!! The Man !! The Myth !! The Legend!! He came !! He saw !! And He Conquerered !! May His soul continue to rest in peace."

Jerry Adjei said:

"It is remarkable to note that it has been five years since the passing of Founder Jerry Rawlings. Indeed, time progresses swiftly. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

Richard Attivor wrote:

"May the Soul of Chairman Rawlings continue to rest well."

Danston Nii Clottey Churchill said:

"The place Jerry is resting is not befitting for such a man...He needs a Mausoleum in the Volta Region, accompanied by a museum telling his history."

United Nigeria Airlines unveiled an aircraft named in honour of the late former President, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings. Photo credit: European Union, 2025, CC BY 4.0

Rawlings honoured in Nigeria

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, was honoured by United Nigeria Airlines.

United Nigeria Airlines unveiled an aircraft named in honour of the late former President, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.

The honour was a tribute to Rawlings, who was described by the United Nigeria Airlines' Chairman as a Pan-African statesman.

