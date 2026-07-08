South African activist Phakel'umthakathi has disclosed that he was arrested in KwaNongoma and endured a court case lasting three months, from March to 19 June 2026

The activist claimed people close to him fabricated lies against him, saying he narrowly avoided being framed by those he trusted

His post emerged amid ongoing anti-migrant tensions in South Africa that have seen Ghanaian and Nigerian nationals attacked

South African activist Phakel'umthakathi has broken his silence over a three-month legal ordeal, stating he was arrested in KwaNongoma and faced court proceedings that ran from March through to 19 June 2026.

In a Facebook post published on 7 July 2026, the activist disclosed that people he believed were allies had been working against him behind the scenes, fabricating accusations that nearly resulted in him being framed.

South African activist Phakel'umthakathi shares his three-month court ordeal, alleging betrayal by trusted allies amid rising anti-migrant tensions in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He said the experience left him questioning who genuinely had his best interests at heart.

Phakel'umthakathi opens up about arrest

Reflecting on the ordeal, Phakel'umthakathi wrote that he had been "locked up in KwaNongoma" and navigated a court case spanning three months before the matter was resolved on 19 June 2026.

He attributed the episode to deliberate interference by someone who sought to derail him through deception, describing the plot as an attempt to "spoil it through twists and turns along the way."

Despite the experience, his message struck a resilient tone.

He urged his followers to remain steadfast, saying the country still stood despite its difficulties, and called on his community to press forward with renewed determination.

Below is the Facebook post by Phakel’umthakathi:

Post draws attention amid anti-migrant unrest

Phakel'umthakathi's remarks have drawn wider attention given the current climate in South Africa, where anti-migrant protests have intensified in recent weeks.

Demonstrations organised by various activist groups have centred on demands for stricter immigration enforcement and the removal of undocumented foreign nationals, with organisers arguing that irregular migration drives crime and unemployment, claims that researchers and civil society groups have widely disputed.

Phakel’umthakathi, a popular South African activist, intensifies his campaign against illegal migration. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Facebook

The unrest has not remained peaceful in all areas.

Ghanaian and Nigerian nationals living in South Africa have reportedly been caught up in attacks linked to the anti-migrant sentiment, drawing condemnation from multiple quarters and raising concerns about the safety of African migrants in the country.

Phakel'umthakathi's post, in which he referred to "newcomers/outsiders" who would ultimately leave, appeared to reflect on the divisions playing out across the country, while stopping short of explicitly naming the ongoing protests.

His call for unity among his people and his resolve to continue despite the obstacles he described have resonated with followers tracking both his personal situation and the wider tensions unfolding in South Africa.

Jacinta takes swipe at South African courts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that march leader Jacinta Zinhle Ngobese-Zuma accused a South African court of overstepping its authority.

This came after a judge reportedly ordered the Department of Home Affairs to grant a Nigerian national naturalisation within 15 days or face having the minister imprisoned.

Jacinta said the ruling left her astonished and argued that it set a dangerous precedent.

Source: YEN.com.gh