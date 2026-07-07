Mlungisi Manciza, a political activist and close associate of Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, made explosive allegations on Monday, July 6, 2026

He alleged that activist Phakel'umthakathi received millions of rands after a June 29 meeting with people close to President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africans have demanded that Phakel'umthakathi and his fellow anti-immigration activists respond honestly to the bribery allegations against them

Controversial South African anti-immigration activist Nkosikhona "Phakel'umthakathi" Ndabandaba has found himself in the centre of a major bribery allegation after being accused of taking R6 million (GH₵4,218,297).

South African anti-immigrant activist Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba is accused of taking a R6 million bribe. Photo source: Nkosiikhona Phakel’umthakathi Mhosh’Odungulwandle Ndabandaba

Source: Facebook

Mlungisi Manciza, a prominent South African political activist and close associate of Phakel'umthakathi, made the explosive allegations in a video he shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Phakel'umthakathi accused of taking R6 million bribe

Manciza publicly alleged Phakel'umthakathi received R6 million following a meeting with individuals associated with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

In the video, he claimed that he met his colleague following an engagement at King Dinuzulu Stadium in May 2026.

According to him, Phakel'umthakathi later gathered several members of their anti-immigrant group to brief them about an invitation to meet with Ramaphosa.

Manciza alleged that the activist informed the group that the president offered him money.

He said:

"I told him that if the meeting was coming with solutions to the problems we had raised, then that would be good. But if the money was a bribe, that would be a betrayal of the movement."

The political activist claimed that Phakel'umthakathi agreed with his concerns during their encounter and told him that he would not attend the meeting with Ramaphosa.

Manciza claimed he was surprised when reports later emerged that his colleague had secretly met with Ramaphosa on June 29, 2026, a day before the March and March movement's protests on June 30, 2026.

He claimed that he privately confronted the activist on 30 June and asked what had changed, but he denied receiving any money from the president.

He claimed:

"He told me he did not take any money from Ramaphosa because he did not need the money."

Manciza alleged that they agreed to meet again alongside fellow movement leaders March and March before Phakel'umthakathi's planned media briefing, but the meeting never happened and that they have since been unable to reach him by phone.

The political activist also addressed rumours surrounding the movement, alleging that he had heard claims that activist Phakel'umthakathi was given R3 million during a meeting with people close to the president and a further R3 million bribe after his recent media briefing.

However, he did not provide evidence to support the allegations against the anti-immigration activist.

"We are disheartened that we all started with a common goal for the movement and one person would go to a meeting we don't know about to agree to things we never agreed to. We call that a betrayal of the movement," he said.

The X video of Mlungisi Manciza making the R6 million bribe allegations against Phakel'umthakathi is below:

Phakel'umthakathi dismisses R6 million bribery allegations

In response to the bribery allegations against him, Phakel'umthakathi appeared to reject claims that he had betrayed the movement.

In a Facebook post shared after Manciza's video went viral, the activist wrote:

"God is here, and He does not make mistakes. Lies have short legs, and the truth will come out for those who love it."

The Facebook post of Phakel'umthakathi responding to the bribery allegations is below:

Reactions to bribery allegations against Phakel'umthakathi

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bhekabk wrote:

"@PhakelaMthakath and Ngizwe must respond honestly to these allegations. They must also respond as to why they didn't honour that proposed meeting by Laco and March and March on the 1st of July. All South Africans sacrificed a lot in this revolution. They deserve to know the truth."

Sia_nkuna said:

"They definitely got money. They are too hungry."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is reportedly sidelined as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa holds a meeting with Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakel'umthakathi. Image credit: Tshepo Msimango, Wow Africa

Source: Facebook

Phakel'umthakathi denies responsibility for protest violence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Phakel'umthakathi denied responsibility for the violence that marred the anti-immigration protests in South Africa on June 30, 2026.

The anti-immigrant activist received backlash from many Africans on social media over his stance on the issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh