Kofi Akpaloo has filed a lawsuit against EOCO, accusing the anti-corruption body of exceeding its mandate

The LPG leader is seeking a court order to halt what he describes as an “overreach” in the EOCO probe

The case is expected before the High Court soon and could help define the limits of EOCO’s authority in scrutinising private contracts

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The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has filed a lawsuit against the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), challenging its ongoing investigation into a contract involving the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to a report by GnanaWeb, the suit seeks a court order to restrain EOCO from what Akpaloo describes as an “overreach” in its probe into the commercial agreement linked to Electricity Company of Ghana.

Kofi Akpaloo initiates legal action against the EOCO, helmed by Raymond Archer, over the controversial ECG contract probe. Photo credit: Kofi Akpaloo & EOCO/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

His legal team argues that the anti-corruption body has exceeded its statutory mandate and breached due process in the handling of the inquiry.

The dispute stems from a contract currently under investigation by EOCO as part of efforts to uncover possible economic crimes connected to public infrastructure arrangements.

Although full details of the agreement remain limited, the case has intensified debate over the scope of regulatory powers in state-linked commercial transactions.

The EOCO maintains that its investigation is within its legal mandate to protect public funds and address suspected financial wrongdoing.

The agency has not yet issued an official response to the latest legal action but has consistently defended the legitimacy of its probe.

Akpaloo has denied any wrongdoing, insisting the matter does not involve the misuse of government funds.

“My arrest at the EOCO office wasn't related to any issue involving government money,” he said.

The High Court is expected to hear the case in the coming days, a ruling that could clarify the operational limits of EOCO in investigating private contracts linked to public utilities.

AG to prosecute Kofi Akpaloo and his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Attorney General had said that Kofi Akpaloo and his wife will be charged in January for allegedly diverting GH¢3.1m from a COCOBOD contract.

Investigations showed that Akpaloo created a fake company with a similar name to the original contractor and deposited cheques into it.

The AG added that Akua Pomaa, the rightful contractor, was unaware of the fraud until COCOBOD raised concerns.

Source: YEN.com.gh