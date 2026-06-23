Tensions have erupted in the Bantama Constituency of the NPP after a confrontation over alleged manipulation of the party’s electoral register

Constituency Chairman Fiifi Mensah has accused MP Francis Asenso-Boakye of masterminding efforts to alter the voter album

The allegations have been referred to regional leadership for investigation, with the party yet to issue an official response

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The Bantama Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been plunged into internal turmoil following a confrontation over alleged attempts to manipulate the party’s electoral register, prompting police intervention on Monday, June 22, 2026.

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, officers from the Suntreso Police Command were called in to disperse a heated altercation at the constituency office, where tensions over the compilation of the electoral album escalated into a shouting match that nearly turned violent.

NPP Bantama in chaos as Chairman accuses MP Francis Asenso-Boakye of electoral register manipulation. Photo credit: Francis Asenso-Boakye/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Following the incident, Constituency Chairman Fiifi Mensah accused the Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, of orchestrating what he described as a scheme to alter the electoral register in favour of preferred candidates ahead of upcoming internal party elections.

Chairman levels more allegations against bantama MP

Chairman Mensah alleged that long-serving party members, some with over a decade of service to the NPP, had been removed from the voter roll on the grounds that they were aligned with his faction.

He further claimed that he was excluded from the compilation process, while other executives allegedly inserted new names into the register, in breach of agreed leadership procedures intended to protect existing delegates.

“We will not allow anyone to determine who should remain in the album based on personal affiliations. The electoral album belongs to the entire party, not a select group of people,” he said.

Chairman Mensah further warned against what he described as ongoing manipulation.

He also disclosed that, in a bid to halt further changes, he secured the room where the electoral documents are kept.

“I am the Constituency Chairman and I am supposed to supervise the process. When I realised there were too many irregularities, I took custody of the albums because I wanted the issues resolved peacefully before the process continues,” he explained.

The matter has since been escalated to the party’s regional leadership, with Chairman Mensah expected to formally petition for further investigation into the allegations.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye slams Kennedy Agyapong

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a senior aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, had strongly criticised Kennedy Agyapong, the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

He warned that using threats and ultimatums to address internal party grievances is damaging and puts the party at risk.

His comments followed Agyapong’s allegations of mistreatment within the party and his threat to expose certain individuals.

Source: YEN.com.gh