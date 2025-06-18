President John Dramani Mahama has opened the ongoing orientation programme for MMDCEs

Speaking at the event, the President warned his appointees against engaging in acts of corruption

In a bid to promote accountability, the President further ordered all newly appointed MMDCEs to declare their assets by July 15, 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned his appointees against engaging in acts of corruption.

He said the Ghanaian people have entrusted his administration with a mandate to ensure a judicious use of their resources and, for that, he will not countenance any misappropriation of funds from his appointees.

President John Mahama cautions MMDCEs appointed by his administration against engaging in acts of corruption.

"The Auditor General and other anti-corruption institutions will be watching your work, and as I have said previously, if any of these institutions start investigating you, you don't expect me to interfere on your behalf," President Mahama warned.

The President made these remarks while speaking at an orientation programme held for Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) by the Local Government Ministry.

The event was held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at the Institute of Local Government Studies in Madina, Accra.

President Mahama further reiterated his government's commitment to send 80 per cent of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) directly to the MMDCEs.

He, therefore, advised them to use their money judiciously to the benefit of the people in their respective MMDCEs.

"As the Finance Minister told you, 80 per cent of the District Assembly Common Fund is coming directly to you. We expect you to ensure a judicious and transparent use of these resources. The fund must be utilised in the interest of our people and not for our creature comforts," he cautioned.

Below is the video of President Mahama speaking at the launch of the orientation programme.

President Mahama orders MMDCEs to declare assets

Meanwhile, President Mahama has ordered all the newly appointed MMDCEs to declare their assets by July 15, 2025.

According to the President, the MMDCEs are among those required by law to disclose their wealth.

"I wish to remind you that you are among those required to declare your assets, and so, I expect that by July 15, all of you would have declared your assets," he directed.

Earlier, the President gave a similar directive to some ministers and CEOs of state agencies, who were yet to declare their assets, to do so by March 31, 2025.

He said any appointee who failed to meet the March 31 deadline will forfeit three months of their salaries, which would be donated to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

John Dumelo, other government officials allegedly defy President Mahama's asset declaration directive.

Government appointees pressured to declare assets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some government appointees had allegedly breached a directive from President Mahama to declare their assets within a stipulated time.

The appointees, including John Dumelo, were expected to declare their assets by March 31, 2025, but as of April 17, they had reportedly not complied.

This sparked wild reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians mounting pressure on government to punish the ministers for flouting the president's directive.

