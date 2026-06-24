The Ghana Education Service has announced that shortlisted candidates for its National Service Personnel recruitment exercise will be published on July 20, 2026

The Service says it is currently reviewing all applications to ensure candidates meet the required eligibility criteria, with the screening expected to end by June 30

Successful applicants will then undergo onboarding from July 20 to August 31 before officially assuming duty on August 31, 2026

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that applicants who have been shortlisted under its National Service Personnel (NSP) recruitment exercise will be released by July 20, 2026, as part of ongoing processing of submissions received nationwide.

According to the Service, the list of successful applicants will be made public on July 20, 2026. This follows the completion of its nationwide review of applications submitted for the recruitment exercise.

GES releases full timeline for National Service recruitment exercise

Source: UGC

GES explained in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 24, that it is actively assessing all submitted applications.

A report by Citinewswroom, indicated that process is aimed at ensuring that all candidates satisfy the eligibility conditions set out in the official recruitment advert.

The Service indicated that the full application review is expected to conclude by June 30, 2026.

This will pave the way for the publication of shortlisted NSS candidates on July 20, in line with the published recruitment schedule.

NSS onboarding and deployment schedule outlined

Successful applicants will subsequently go through an onboarding phase at both regional and district levels from July 20 to August 31, 2026.

This stage is designed to prepare recruits for deployment and their integration into the education sector.

The GES further noted that all selected personnel are expected to officially assume duty on August 31, 2026, marking the completion of the recruitment cycle.

Concluding its statement, the Service commended applicants for their patience throughout the process.

“The Service appreciates your patience and understanding throughout the recruitment process and wishes all applicants the very best,” the statement added.

GES bans post-examination flamboyant celebrations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service (GES) had banned the presentation of gifts and celebration of SHS graduates on school premises.

This comes after several parents and guardians shared videos of flamboyant celebrations of their children who completed SHS.

Several Ghanaians who saw the statement from the GES supported them and encouraged them to replicate it in basic schools.

Source: YEN.com.gh