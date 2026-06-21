The Ghana Education Service (GES) has banned the presentation of gifts and celebration of SHS graduates on school premises

This comes after several parents and guardians shared videos of flamboyant celebrations of their children who completed SHS

Several Ghanaians who saw the statement from the GES supported them and encouraged them to replicate it in basic schools

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned headteachers who allow gift presentations on their school campuses to desist from doing so, as they will be held accountable.

According to the GES, this directive is meant to maintain discipline and equality within schools.

The Ghana Education Service prohibits the post-examination ostentatious celebration on school premises. Photo credit: GES & worldwideblogs

Source: Facebook

In a statement, the GES stated that it is not against parents and guardians giving their children gifts; however, it should not be done in the school.

The statement comes after several videos showed parents giving their children money, bouquets, and cars to celebrate them for finishing the Senior High School education.

"While Management is not against the practice of parents and guardians celebrating the achievement of their children or wards, Management is against the practice of such ostentatious displays by parents on school premises."

The statement signed by Daniel Fenyi, the Head of Public Relations at the GES, indicated that such opulent presentations have been banned on school premises.

"Henceforth, the post-examination celebrations that are characterised by lavish presentation of items such as motor vehicles to students are prohibited on school premises."

"Heads of schools who allow this practice on their campus will be sanctioned," it added.

The statement concluded that schools are to promote social equalisers, where merit and personal effort take priority over economic status.

It argued that the display of wealth by parents on school premises shifts the focus from academic achievement to financial privilege.

Read the full statement below:

Netizens react to GES' ban on flamboyant celebrations

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement issued by the GES and shared on Facebook. Read them below:

Francis Majeed Mugeez said:

"This is what I was waiting for this long. You can buy a private jet for Ur ward at your premises to avoid any confusion, which is simple."

Os Kuff Kofi wrote:

"Add Birthday celebrations on campus, too."

Sirh Charles said:

"Nice initiative though. My only problem is point 4, which talks about sanctioning the head master. What they should understand is that no parent discusses this or take personal from the head before engaging in that act. They do that as a surprise to even their children. So to end this, I suggest the punishment should go to the student, which would affect the parent rather than targeting the head master."

Berima Adanse wrote:

"Who defines what is flamboyant?"

Nyame Prosperio de Ishmael said:

"Very well, but on the issue of sanctioning head teachers for such occurrences, what support is GES giving to head teachers to ensure that they enforce such rules. In a situation where parents still go against the rules and engage in such behaviour, what steps should the headteachers take? And what shall be the sanction to parents and wards who choose to go against the directives of the headteachers?"

Afful Boakye wrote:

"How can this work. How can the heads determine cars parents bring to their compounds are meant to be presented as a gift? Do the heads have the power to confiscate vehicles that are eventually presented to students?"

Source: YEN.com.gh