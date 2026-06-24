Paul Afoko has strongly denied long-standing allegations linking him to the 2015 death of NPP Upper East Regional Chairman Adams Mahama

Speaking in Bolgatanga, he insisted there were deep family ties between them and said Mahama had even supported his past bid for party leadership

Afoko also urged unity within the NPP, saying the tragedy had been exploited to deepen internal divisions and distract from party cohesion

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Paul Afoko, the former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) seeking to reclaim his post, has strongly dismissed long-standing allegations connecting him to the tragic passing of Adams Mahama.

Mahama, the NPP’s Upper East Regional Chairman, died following a horrific acid attack in 2015.

Paul Afoko clears the air over Adams Mahama tragic death. Photo credit: Paul Afoko/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Addressing a gathering of party stakeholders in Bolgatanga, Paul Afoko labelled the rumours entirely baseless, highlighting the deep, historic ties between their families to demonstrate the absurdity of the claims.

“Our late regional chairman Adams. I can stand here today and tell you that I had no hand in what happened to him. My family had no hand in what happened to him,” Afoko stated unequivocally.

He added that Adams Mahama was a key supporter who had signed his previous chairmanship nomination forms.

“His grandmother was given to his grandfather by my grandfather Afoko, the chief of Sandema. The person who signed my forms to go and contest to be national chairman was Adams,” he emphasised.

Afoko speaks on NPP internal divisions

Reflecting on the fallout, the aspiring national chairman expressed regret over how the tragedy was manipulated by detractors to create friction within the NPP, targeting his strategic visions for the party.

“We allowed people to come and play games with us, as if we are fools,” Afoko remarked.

Afoko concluded with an earnest appeal for harmony, urging members to end divisive blame games and focus on unifying the party.

Paul Afoko announces NPP chairmanship bid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Paul Afoko had declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) national chairmanship.

He said his decision followed months of reflection and strong backing from party members and stakeholders.

Afoko said he aimed to help the NPP return to power in 2028 through renewed leadership rooted in values.

Source: YEN.com.gh