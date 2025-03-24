Maurice Ampaw, a Ghanaian lawyer, has cautioned businessman, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, against peddling falsehoods about his source of wealth

The Ghanaian lawyer alleged that the founder of Bills Microcredit does not make money from his numerous businesses

He claimed that he had known Mr Armah Quaye for many years and was aware of his source of wealth

Ghanaian lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, has reacted to a recent interview by businessman, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye.

During an interview with Bola Ray, a renowned media personality, Mr Armah-Quaye, founder of Angels Credit Limited, an investor company with many subsidiaries, opened up about his source of wealth.

According to him, he worked as a kitchen porter in the UK, washing about 5,000 plates a day to make ends meet.

Before relocating abroad to hustle, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, the owner of Bills Microcredit, also said he sold local gin, otherwise known as Akpeteshie, at James Town in Accra.

These claims made by the Ghanaian business mogul sparked conversation on social and mainstream media.

Reacting to this, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw said the young businessman lied about the source of his wealth.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, the Ghanaian lawyer said he knew how Richard Nii-Armah Quaye made his money, adding that he saw the beginning of his struggles with his ex-wife.

"Life begins at 40, but if God has blessed you, and life begins at 20 for you, when you were struggling with your wife some of us were aware. So, it's not true that he washed 5,000 plates. I don't want to go there. Don't talk about those things. Where you make your money from, we know, some of us know," he said.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's lavish 40th birthday party

The Bills Microcredit founder turned 40 on Friday, March 21, 2025, marking four decades of life on earth.

To mark the day, the Ghanaian businessman held what is arguably the biggest birthday party ever to be held in Ghana.

Held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Black Star Square, the birthday party was graced by some of the creme de la creme in Africa, ranging from entertainers, and politicians to business moguls.

Some of the high-profile guests at the plush event included Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Davido, actress Ini Edo, Toke Makinwa, East African musician guru, Diamond Platnumz, Ghanaian Afrobeat stars, KiDi, King Promise, rapper Sarkodie and Afro-dancehall star, Stonebwoy, among other dignitaries.

Ahead of the birthday party, Mr Armah Quaye bought a Bugatti Chiron and a private jet as gifts to himself.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye searches for love

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye opened up about his relationship status in an interview with Bola Ray ahead of his 40th birthday party.

The business mogul said he was single after the collapse of his 10-year-old marriage.

Consequently, Mr Armah Quaye stated that he was in the relationship market searching for a woman to marry.

