A video of the new NIA boss interacting with staff at the organisation's headquarters has gone viral

This comes after he stormed an office and reprimanded the workers there on the relevance of keeping the office neat

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by the NIA boss

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after a video surfaced online showing the newly appointed Acting Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Wisdom Yayra Koku Deku, expressing his displeasure on an issue to some workers of the organisation.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @the1957news indicated that this happened as Yayra Koku toured the organization’s headquarters in Accra following his first meeting with management.

The NIA boss, Yayra Koku reprimands NIA staff at the organisation's headquarters, schools them on workplace neatness. Photo credit: @the1957news/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, now making waves on social media, showed the moment the NIA boss entered an office at the headquarters, where he quickly expressed discontent over how messy the office looked.

With a look of disgust, Yayra Koku wondered why a file cabinet was positioned close to the entrance.

The NIA boss also noticed a box on the floor and asked whether that was the appropriate place for it.

In asserting his authority, Yayra Koku told workers in that office that he was not happy with how the place looked and proceeded to school them on the benefits of workplace neatness.

"Please, let's get it clear. As I said in the meeting, the Wisdom you knew before is a totally different person altogether. This time, you need a neat environment to work to get a sound mind, and it is important we get that. Yesterday, when I got here, I nearly had a catarrh"

He vowed to query the persons responsible for keeping the offices neat if his instructions were not carried out.

"By Monday, everything needs to be cleared, or the next is that whoever is in charge gets a query".

The NIA workers in the room nodded in agreement with what their new boss said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4,000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to his utterance by NIA boss

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions on Yayra Koku's utterances.

Elvis Tettey-Fio reacted:

"Yayra Koku this is needless!!!! These were the arrogance we complained about during Nana's time. we won't allow this attitude. This is absolute nonsense Yayra."

PICKLODIN wrote:

"So why is the young man's hand in his pocket whiles speaking to the elderly... this is so not not."

FISHER ABUNDANCE wrote:

"Already talking with elders with left hand knowing that we have culture in this country which teaches us not to behave this way."

Calusha added:

"Political power nti see how my own 66 year daddy squeezed himself to one corner hmmmmm thank you my life still remains in the United Kingdom with my entire family."

jacktee_1 reacted:

"Talking to the employees with hand in pocket already. Eeiiii powere changes man ampa."

Enyonam | Modest Wellness added:

"Set a day aside, clear the things you don’t like, fix structures,adjust the broken system,lead by example,give directions and set timeline to be involved in the change you want to see. This- not the way to go."

BryanIsToxic added:

"May a boy young enough to be your son never get to talk to you any how, with his hand in his pocket while you fold your arms behind your back, because of government work."

Bla Quophy indicated:

"Most of these young guys won't last in government ooo! As a leader you're to help arrange and put things in order by telling them how you want things to be managed! Not carrying camera around."

Sammy Gyamfi named PMMC boss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Gyamfi was appointed Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company.

The NDC bigwig has been tasked with setting up the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

Gyamfi has previously worked with Exton Cubic Group Limited, a reputable mining company in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh