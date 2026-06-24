Senior Prisons Officer Caught Allegedly Attempting to Smuggle Indian Hemp Into Kete-Krachi Facility
- A Ghana Prisons Service officer has been interdicted after being arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle suspected Indian hemp into the Kete-Krachi Local Prison on June 19, 2026
- Chief Officer Michael Osei-Bonsu was arraigned before the Kete-Krachi District Magistrate Court and remanded into custody for two weeks
- The Ghana Prisons Service has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offences and other contraband, including mobile phones
The Ghana Prisons Service has interdicted Chief Officer Michael Osei-Bonsu following his arrest for allegedly attempting to smuggle a substance suspected to be Indian hemp into the Kete-Krachi Local Prison in the Oti Region.
The incident took place on Friday, June 19, 2026, during routine security checks conducted by officers on duty ahead of the night shift.
The suspected narcotic substance was detected and retrieved at the prison gate, with the Ghana Prisons Service attributing the discovery to the vigilance and professionalism of the officers on duty.
Chief Officer Osei-Bonsu was immediately handed over to the Kete-Krachi District Police for further investigations. He was subsequently arraigned before the Kete-Krachi District Magistrate Court and remanded into custody for two weeks. The case has been adjourned to July 8, 2026.
In line with regulations governing the Ghana Prisons Service, the officer has been interdicted pending the outcome of both the criminal proceedings and internal disciplinary processes.
In a statement on Facebook, the Ghana Prisons Service assured the public of its firm stance on drug-related offences and other contraband, including mobile phones.
"The Service remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, discipline, and security in the discharge of its mandate."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.