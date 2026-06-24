A Ghana Prisons Service officer has been interdicted after being arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle suspected Indian hemp into the Kete-Krachi Local Prison on June 19, 2026

Chief Officer Michael Osei-Bonsu was arraigned before the Kete-Krachi District Magistrate Court and remanded into custody for two weeks

The Ghana Prisons Service has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offences and other contraband, including mobile phones

The Ghana Prisons Service has interdicted Chief Officer Michael Osei-Bonsu following his arrest for allegedly attempting to smuggle a substance suspected to be Indian hemp into the Kete-Krachi Local Prison in the Oti Region.

The incident took place on Friday, June 19, 2026, during routine security checks conducted by officers on duty ahead of the night shift.

The Ghana Prisons Service interdicts Chief Officer Michael Osei-Bonsu following his arrest for allegedly attempting to smuggle Indian hemp. Credit: Ghana Prisons Service/Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

The suspected narcotic substance was detected and retrieved at the prison gate, with the Ghana Prisons Service attributing the discovery to the vigilance and professionalism of the officers on duty.

Chief Officer Osei-Bonsu was immediately handed over to the Kete-Krachi District Police for further investigations. He was subsequently arraigned before the Kete-Krachi District Magistrate Court and remanded into custody for two weeks. The case has been adjourned to July 8, 2026.

In line with regulations governing the Ghana Prisons Service, the officer has been interdicted pending the outcome of both the criminal proceedings and internal disciplinary processes.

In a statement on Facebook, the Ghana Prisons Service assured the public of its firm stance on drug-related offences and other contraband, including mobile phones.

"The Service remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, discipline, and security in the discharge of its mandate."

Source: YEN.com.gh