Rosemond Obeng, a former aide to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has defended her defection from the NPP to the NDC

She dismissed claims that her move was aimed at securing political appointments, describing it as a decision made in the national interest

Rosemond also clarified that she had resigned from her role months before publicly announcing her switch to the NDC

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Rosemond Obeng, a presidential staffer and former aide to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has defended her defection from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), citing patriotism over personal gain.

In a report sighted on GhanaWeb, Rosemond rejected claims that her shift was a cosmetic move calculated to secure political appointments under the new administration.

Presidential Staffer Rosemond Obeng opens up about why she left the NPP to join the NDC. Photo credit: Rosemond Obeng/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

She clarified her motives in a video shared by 1957News:

“What I did was to rescue the soul of the country. It is sad that some people think I did it for personal interest. It was to rescue the soul of this country, and I say this with so much passion. I am NDC now, and I will continue to stay with the umbrella until I die,” she said.

Despite being labelled a betrayer and a snitch by critics, Rosemond maintained that leaving the destiny of Ghana in the hands of Dr Bawumia was a risk the country could not afford.

She also corrected public misconceptions regarding the timing of her exit, explaining that she had resigned from working with Dr Bawumia months before making her public announcement to join the NDC.

Rosemond Obeng's appointment sparks outrage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Rosemond Obeng had been appointed as a senior presidential staffer under the NDC government.

Her appointment stirred controversy among grassroots NDC supporters, who feel betrayed after campaigning vigorously in 2024.

Many took to social media to question the basis of her appointment and demand answers from the party leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh