"Let's Give Bawumia a Chance in 2028": Arthur Kennedy Urges Ghanaians

Renowned political activist and physician Dr Kobina Arthur Kennedy has urged the Ghanaian electorate to give former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia a chance at the presidency in 2028.

Dr Bawumia was elected the presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, 31 January 2026.

Speaking on the aftermath of the NPP's presidential primary in an interview with Joy News, Dr Arthur Kennedy suggested that the former vice president deserved an opportunity to serve Ghana as president.

"We should all give Dr Mahamudu Bawumia a chance because a vice president and a presidential candidate are normally different people," he said.

Dr Arthur Kennedy recounted instances of vice presidents who became effective after they were given the opportunity to serve as president.

"Anwar Sadat was said to be cowardly as Nasser's vice, but he turned out to be a very effective president in his own right," he further stated.

"Richard Nixon was not a very impressive vice to Dwight Eisenhower, but he did an excellent job as president until Watergate," he added.

Bawumia wins NPP flagbearer race

The NPP presidential primaries were held across all 275 constituencies in Ghana on Saturday, 31 January 2026.

At the end of the polls, delegates of the party overwhelmingly voted for Dr Bawumia as the presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.

The former vice president was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission at a coronation event held at the opposition party's headquarters on Saturday.

He polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast, to defeat his main rival Kennedy Agyapong, who had 46,554 votes, translating into 23.80%.

The current MP for Abetifi and former minister for food and agriculture Dr Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5%, while the MP for Bosomtwe and former Minister for Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum polled 1,999 votes, representing 1%.

The former general secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong, came fifth after securing 402 votes, amounting to 0.2%.

In all, a total of 195,901 valid votes were cast in the primary, with 561 ballots rejected.

Ken concedes defeat in NPP presidential primary

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia thanked supporters for their collective effort.

Agyapong had encouraged acceptance of the outcome while expressing humility amidst political dynamics.

As some supporters chanted "no Ken, no vote," Agyapong urged his supporters to accept the outcome and back the eventual winner of the primary process.

