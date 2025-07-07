Rosemond Obeng, a former aide to Dr Bawumia, has allegedly been appointed as a senior presidential staffer under the NDC government

Her reported appointment has stirred controversy among grassroots NDC supporters, who feel betrayed after campaigning vigorously in 2024

Many have taken to social media to question the basis of her appointment and demand answers from the party leadership

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Rosemond Obeng, a former aide to ex-Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, has allegedly been appointed as a senior presidential staffer at the Jubilee House, Ghana’s seat of government.

Rosemond will reportedly work under the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye.

NDC supporters cry over the appointment of Rosemond Obeng, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's former Aide, as a presidential staffer by President John Mahama. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

She previously served under the immediate past administration led by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the office of the then Vice President Bawumia.

Her latest appointment has, however, not been received well by many supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), who have taken to social media to vent their disappointment.

Per the reactions sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, formerly Twitter, NDC grassroot supporters described Rosemond’s appointment as a betrayal by their leaders after working hard to help the party win the 2024 general elections.

YEN.com.gh compiled some posts made by NDC supporters in reaction to Rosemond’s appointment as a senior presidential staffer.

This a video of Rosemond confirming her appointment:

@fandohx said:

“The same Rosemond Obeng who couldn’t stay loyal to Dr. Bawumia — just like Peter denied Jesus — is now a senior staffer under Mahama, at the expense of committed NDC loyalists & foot soldiers. Mr. President, I hope your eyes are wide open. History has a way of repeating itself.”

@officiallordy also said:

“The way them do Rosemond Obeng own lowkey, so norrr some government appointee give ein ‘side chic’ job for some juicy sector. Make you people wait for ‘financial clearance’”

@AbanpapaNDC commented:

“How can you trust such a person with this position at the Jubilee House? No project or policy is bigger than party loyalists and grassroots.”

@AnsahDavidKwam2 wrote:

“Who makes those appointments and on what grounds? We’ll have to protest to reverse this nonsense…”

@_AlbertAkwesi also wrote:

“A political snitch is more dangerous than Covid-19… Beware!!!”

When Rosemond Obeng joined the NDC

Rosemond Obeng, popularly known as “People’s Mother”, was a staunch member of the NPP before she resigned to join the NDC in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

In the final days before the December 2024 election, Rosemond Obeng reportedly launched a media campaign criticising her former boss, Dr Bawumia, following her defection to the opposition.

Below is the video of the interview Rosemond granted GHone TV in 2024:

During an appearance on GHOne’s State of Affairs programme in late 2024, Rosemond asserted that, based on her experience working with him, the NPP flagbearer lacked the courage and leadership qualities necessary to lead Ghana.

Her recent appointment seems to be a reward for the last-minute role she played in helping the NDC win the elections.

Bridget Otoo lands a prestigious appointment as a presidential staffer in President John Mahama's administration. Photo credit: @bridgetotoo/X.

Source: UGC

Bridget Otoo appointed as Presidential Staffer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo, was appointed as a staffer in the Office of the President.

The University of Ghana graduate confirmed the news on her official social media pages.

However, many had already congratulated the outspoken news anchor on her rumoured new appointment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh