Mass Exodus as Thousands Flee South Africa Ahead of June 30 Migrant Deadline

Thousands of African migrants are reportedly fleeing South Africa ahead of an unofficial June 30 deadline issued by citizen-led anti-immigrant groups

Transit hubs are under severe pressure amid fears of renewed xenophobic violence, while several African governments are coordinating mass repatriation efforts

The South African government has rejected the ultimatum, with President Cyril Ramaphosa condemning intimidation and reaffirming the rule of law

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Thousands of African migrants are fleeing South Africa ahead of an unofficial June 30 deadline set by citizen-led anti-immigrant groups demanding the departure of undocumented foreign nationals.

Transit hubs are overwhelmed as fears grow of a repeat of past deadly xenophobic violence.

Mass exodus as thousands flee South Africa ahead of the June 30 migrant deadline. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Vigilante groups blame migrants for crime and for straining public services, leading many to flee in order to avoid attacks.

In an unprecedented move, the governments of Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Ghana and Nigeria are coordinating mass repatriations.

The Border Management Authority reports that around 25,000 individuals have already been repatriated, including 15,000 Malawians.

Cyril Ramaphosa rejects vigilante ultimatum

The South African government has firmly rejected the vigilante ultimatum. In his weekly column, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the threats and reaffirmed that the nation is governed by the rule of law.

“South Africa is a constitutional republic governed by the rule of law. The exercise of rights by any citizen in a constitutional democracy cannot be determined by intimidation, threats or ultimatums,” Ramaphosa wrote.

Heavy security has been deployed in major cities. While protest organisers Operation Dudula and the March and March movement insist their upcoming demonstrations will remain peaceful, departing migrants have called for continental unity, emphasising that Africa must stick together.

South African police minister issues stern warning

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the South African government warned anti-immigrant protestors against violence on June 30 in an address by Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia.

According to the authorities, R600m had been allocated for police response on the day, and the military was preparing for a possible response.

March and March movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma challenged the government's warning, tagging it as a case of misplaced priorities.

Source: YEN.com.gh