Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed sympathy to thousands of Ghanaians affected by recent flooding, offering prayers to victims and their families

He urged citizens to comply with government directives and cooperate with emergency authorities responding to the crisis

He also called on relevant agencies to intensify relief efforts, expressing confidence that the nation will overcome the challenge through unity

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Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has extended his sympathies to thousands of Ghanaians affected by recent flooding across parts of the country.

In a statement issued on Monday morning, June 29, 2026, Dr Bawumia said his “thoughts and prayers” are with all those impacted by the disaster, particularly families who have suffered losses.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia expresses sympathy to victims of the Monday morning Accra floods. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

“My deepest sympathies to those who have lost their loved ones, properties, and those who have been forced out of their homes,” he stated.

He further called on citizens to comply with all directives issued by the Government and to cooperate fully with institutions tasked with managing the situation.

The former Vice President also urged emergency services and relevant authorities to intensify their efforts, stressing the need to reach affected communities swiftly and provide the necessary assistance.

Expressing optimism despite the crisis, Dr Bawumia said the country would overcome the challenges through unity and compassion.

“We will get through this difficult time by caring for one another,” he noted, concluding with a message of hope: “May God bless our homeland Ghana.”

Heavy rains in parts of Accra and other regions in recent days have triggered widespread flooding, displacing residents and disrupting movement across several communities.

Read Dr Bawumia's statement on Facebook below:

Worst-affected areas after heavy downpour in Accra

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a heavy downpour in Accra had caused widespread flooding, severely disrupting transport networks and leaving major roads submerged.

Motorists and commuters were stranded as several key areas, including the N1 Highway and Accra-Kasoa route.

The GMet warned of further rainfall across southern Ghana, raising concerns that flooding and disruption may persist throughout the day.

Source: YEN.com.gh