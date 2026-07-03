President John Dramani Mahama swore in Dr Pamela Graham as Auditor-General on Thursday, July 2, 2026

Dr Graham becomes the first woman to hold the position, succeeding Mr Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu at the end of his tenure

Mahama urged the new Auditor-General to serve the Constitution and Ghanaians with independence, fairness and courage

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President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in Dr Pamela Graham as Ghana's Auditor-General, making her the first woman to occupy the office in the country's history.

The ceremony took place at the Presidency on Thursday, 2 July 2026, with Mahama calling on her to discharge her responsibilities with independence, fairness and courage.

President John Mahama swears in Dr Pamela Graham as Ghana’s first female Auditor-General. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Addressing those gathered at the swearing-in, President Mahama said the occasion went beyond a constitutional formality, describing it as a reaffirmation of Ghana's commitment to transparency, the rule of law and sound public financial management.

Dr Graham urged to serve Ghana, not government

President Mahama stressed that the Office of the Auditor-General holds a critical role in protecting public funds and ensuring state resources are put to efficient use for the benefit of citizens.

He charged the incoming official to remain impartial in all her dealings.

"As you assume office today, you do so not in service to any government, political party or individual, but in service to the Constitution and the people of Ghana," the President said.

Dr Graham succeeds Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, whose tenure came to an end ahead of the appointment.

Mahama hails Pamela's milestone appointment

A day after the ceremony, on Friday, July 3, 2026, President Mahama shared a message on Facebook celebrating the historic appointment.

He described the moment as significant given the heightened expectations Ghanaians have for accountability in public life.

"Congratulations to Ghana's first female Auditor General, Dr Pamela Graham. I had the honour of swearing her into office on Thursday, at the end of the tenure of Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu," he wrote.

"She comes into office at a time when the expectations of our people for transparency and accountability are at an all-time high. In a developing economy like Ghana, every public investment must yield measurable benefits for citizens, and that is what makes the function of the Auditor General critical," he added.

The appointment comes as the Mahama administration has placed accountability and fiscal discipline at the centre of its governance agenda, with Dr Graham now tasked with overseeing audits of public institutions and reporting on the management of state resources.

Read Mahama's Facebook post below:

Mahama speaks on Ghana's economy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama addressed the 2026 National Day of Prayer in Accra on Wednesday, July 1, urging Ghanaians to pair faith with action.

Mahama warned that prayer without responsibility and hope without discipline could not deliver the economic prosperity Ghana seeks.

The president drew on biblical examples of Nehemiah and Joseph to illustrate the link between faith and purposeful hard work.

Source: YEN.com.gh